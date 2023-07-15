NCIS stars on strike as work stoppage begins

Members of the NCIS cast are now on strike.

The Screen Actors Guild has taken to the picket lines to get a new contract from the studios.

Several issues separate the actors and actresses from striking a new deal, including how artificial intelligence will get used within the industry.

The bad news is that new seasons of the NCIS programs have been postponed indefinitely.

NCIS Season 21 was slated to begin this fall, with a heavy cliffhanger about the fate of Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) hanging over the show.

And NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 was also scheduled to air on Monday nights.

NCIS stars are now on the picket lines

Social media is filling up with posts from people from the world of NCIS showing support for the strikes.

In addition to the actors and actresses (SAG-AFTRA) taking to the picket lines, the writers (WGA) have been on strike since May.

Some NCIS stars have previously shown their support for the writers by also walking with them.

But SAG has started to push its efforts to get a new deal in place so that work can resume.

The photo below shows actress Katrina Law holding a sign on the picket lines. She plays Agent Jessica Knight on NCIS.

Renée Felice Smith (Nell Jones on NCIS: Los Angeles) shared a brief video clip of herself out on the picket lines.

Sean Murray (Agent Timothy McGee on NCIS) shared images to show his support for SAF-AFTRA and the WGA. He stated “#SAGAFTRAstrong” as the caption.

Wilmer Valderrama (Agent Nick Torres) shared a SAG support image on his Instagram page.

What does all of this mean for the world of NCIS?

With the actors and actresses from NCIS officially on strike, no work can be done on Season 21 of the hit show.

This was an expected outcome when negotiations were breaking down for a new contract, but the reality has now hit home.

Networks are already preparing fall schedules devoid of new content from scripted comedies and dramas.

And if the SAG strike drags out for too long, there may be no new episodes of NCIS until 2024.

The slightly good news is that NCIS is available for streaming on Paramount+. This allows fans to go back and watch older episodes.

NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans are also available on the streaming service.

Fans might also enjoy reading the new book that Mark Harmon released during the downtimes.

NCIS is streaming on Paramount+.