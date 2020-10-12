When does Chrisley Knows Best return? Here’s what we know

Chrisley Knows Best is headed back to the USA Network in just a month.

After a hiatus, Todd Chrisley and his family are back to provide viewers with comic relief and new family shenanigans to look forward to.

When will Chrisley Knows Best return?

The new episodes debut just one month from today. November 12 is the premiere, and from then on, the rest of the new shows will air weekly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thursday night appears to be a winner for the show. Chrisley Knows Best has moved around a few times, but most recently, this day and timeslot seem to work well for the network.

What will viewers see on the new Chrisley Knows Best episodes?

Typically, filming takes months to process, but it looks like these episodes were shot in spring and early summer.

Todd Chrisley references the family forgetting it was Father’s Day, which is always at the beginning of summer in June.

Don’t worry. The shenanigans will be plentiful. Todd and his family know how to show up and show out.

The trailer for the new season shows Nanny Faye at a pig farm with Chase Chrisley. He is horrified to see her walking among the animals and is worried she will get bitten.

Savannah Chrisley is seen attempting to highlight Nanny’s hair. She reveals that something went wrong and then jokes about her not needing a flashlight when she goes out at night.

This should be interesting, especially by the looks of what is happening.

Todd will be working on keeping himself young. One of the activities shown is boating with the guys, which at a glimpse, showed Nic Kerdiles.

He and Savannah called it quits after three years together, but the official announcement didn’t come until after this was filmed. Chase is on the boat as Todd attempts to act young and face plants in the water.

Chloe Chrisley also made the trailer. She is seen in the car being handed a drink. Of course, Todd is being silly and telling her she can have the drink, but can’t drink it while in the car.

The relationship they have is one that has been chronicled on the show, and it is something viewers have grown to love.

In just one month, the Chrisley family will be back to brighten up Thursday nights. The shenanigans and family love are back, and viewers are ready to see what’s next.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, November 12, at 10/9c on the USA network.