Savannah Chrisley calls off wedding, Chrisley Knows Best star is ‘dating’ Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley dropped a bombshell on Chrisley Knows Best fans. The reality star revealed that she and Nic Kerdiles are no longer getting married and have gone back to dating.

This revelation comes after the Season 8 Chrisley Knows Best trailer was dropped and Savannah and Nic were shown talking about how their wedding was called off.

There has been speculation of trouble in the relationship but it looks like they are committed to making things work.

Why did Savannah Chrisley call off her wedding?

The confirmation of the wedding being called off came directly from Savannah Chrisley. She revealed that she and Nic Kerdiles decided that things had moved too fast, and they needed to work on themselves and their relationship before hopping into marriage.

They were supposed to be married this past May and had been well on their way to planning the big day prior to calling things off. Savannah had already asked her bridesmaids, they had a date, and things were coming together.

Nic proposed to Savannah in December 2018, but the news wasn’t revealed until several months later. The proposal was also featured on Chrisley Knows Best.

While talking to her father, Todd Chrisley, Savannah revealed that they have been working on the things in their relationship they believed needed work. She also mentioned not living by a timeline for weddings, something that many people do when their friends or family members get engaged.

Where do Savannah and Nic go from here?

Currently, Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles are still together. She claims they are no longer engaged and are only dating, though their social media profiles list them as engaged. They are both in therapy, though she didn’t specify why or what they were working on in their relationship.

Season 8 of Chrisley Knows Best is just around the corner. It should shed some light on what happened between Savannah and Nic and how the conversation went when they told her family they decided to call off the wedding.

Even if the couple had intended to go on with their wedding, it would have been postponed or looked vastly different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, Savannah Chrisley will still be able to enjoy her day and have everything she wants down the road.

