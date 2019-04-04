Who is Savannah Chrisley engaged to? Fiance Nic Kerdiles is a hockey player

Nic Kerdiles proposed to reality star Savannah Chrisley back in December. The surprise came on Christmas Eve in front of both families, making the gesture all the more special.

Now, fans want to know more about the man in the Chrisley Knows Best star’s life.

Their relationship began when the two met on Instagram. Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles have been together for around 18 months but aren’t rushing to run down the aisle quite yet.

She wants to take her time and enjoy their engagement phase.

Who is Nic Kerdiles?

Aside from being Savannah Chrisley’s fiance, Nic Kerdiles is a hockey player. He has been active in the hockey world since the 2012 NHL Draft.

Currently, Kerdiles plays for the Winnipeg Jets, but how much longer he will stay in the sport remains to be seen.

What will the future hold for Nic Kerdiles?

Right now, it looks like Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley are building their lives together. Aside from playing hockey, he recently received his real estate license.

That is something that will be helpful in the future, especially when he retires from the NHL.

It was confirmed that Nic Kerdiles will be part of Chrisley Knows Best Season 7. In fact, it is also incredibly likely that his proposal and Savannah Chrisley’s reaction will be a part of the new season as well.

Viewers are looking forward to learning more about the soon-to-husband of Savannah Chrisley!

Chrisley Knows Best returns Tuesday, Monday 28 at 10/9c on USA.