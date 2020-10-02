Savannah Chrisley shares uplifting Instagram post, Todd Chrisley supports daughter

Savannah Chrisley has had a rough couple of months. Not only did she end her engagement with Nic Kerdiles, but she also revealed that she battles endometriosis.

Today, she posted a stunning Instagram photo and got a lot of support from her dad, Todd Chrisley. The bond these two share is one that cannot be broken, and time after time, he is there to pick her up.

An uplifting message shared by Savannah Chrisley

There has been a lot happening for Savannah Chrisley recently. She has opened up about her struggles to her fan base and for the world, which also comes with criticism and sometimes mean comments.

She shared a gorgeous photo of herself with the caption reading, “She remembered who she was and the game changed 💖.”

Savannah got plenty of support in the comment section, including from her dad. Todd Chrisley has been supportive of his daughter at every turn. He is always there to pick her up when it seems like the world is trying to break her down.

Over the past couple of weeks, things have been changing for Savannah Chrisley. She has opened up about her struggles and been realistic about her journey. Some of the most recent photos have been stunning. Savannah is on the upswing and ready to take on what life throws her way.

Moving forward

There is a lot to look forward to for Savannah Chrisley. She is one of the most talked-about reality stars and Chrisley Knows Best has a huge fan base.

While she is no longer getting married or in a relationship, Savannah has plenty of other things to focus on. Her relationship with Chloe has been a highlight for many followers. She often shares photos of the shenanigans they get into, and over the course of the years, their bond has grown leaps and bounds.

With support from her fans and friends, and the unwavering support of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, Savannah can do anything she sets her mind to. She has been very vulnerable about her recent struggles, and now, it is her time to shine.

It looks like Savannah Chrisley remembered what she is capable of and who she is with the latest Instagram photo and her fans and followers are ready to get behind her at every turn!

Chrisley Knows Best is currently on hiatus.