What to know about Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd’s clothing line

In addition to appearing on Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne Floyd has a clothing line and a non-profit organization.

Cheyenne started her clothing company called The RUU in 2015. She graduated from Hampton University in 2014.

The RUU’s website says that Cheyenne’s parents are also entrepreneurs. This is why she decided to become one as well.

Currently, Cheyenne sells many different baseball caps and one mesh top under intimates on her website.

The hats have different short phrases on them such as “MOM goals,” “SAVAGE,” and “New York.” They come in colors such as pink, white, black, camo, and more.

Additionally, Cheynne has founded Rage Regardless Ry, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit in honor of her daughter Ryder.

Ryder has a rare condition called VCLAD.

Basically, her body is unable to break down certain fats. It has been an ongoing struggle since she was born and something she will always live with.

Cheyenne and Ryder’s dad Cory Wharton hope to use the non-profit to spread awareness of VCLAD and other rare conditions. They also raise money to donate to the cause.

On Rage Regardless Ry, they also sell items that raise money for the cause. They sell t-shirts, sweatshirts, bags, water bottles and more. They come in sizes from child to adult.

In a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne put together a fitness event to raise money for the non-profit. It seemed like a huge success!

The only drama was that Cory was late to the event, and he had Ryder with him. He was also supposed to teach the first work out class, so he missed it.

Luckily, they didn’t have too big of a fight because Cheyenne realized she was just happy that Cory showed up to the event to support her and Ryder.

The hats cost around $25 each. Some styles are sold out right now, but there are still plenty to choose from.

According to the Instagram page, Cheyenne sometimes puts them on sale.

