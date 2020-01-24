Cory Wharton anti-vaccine drama: Fans worry about Ryder, Cheyenne stays silent

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton immediately received backlash after he revealed on Instagram Live that he wasn’t planning on vaccinating his second child. He’s due to welcome a daughter later this year with Taylor Selfridge.

“Will you vaccinate? Nope!” Cory replied to a fan.

That answer caused quite the uproar, and fans of Teen Mom are now joining in a much bigger discussion.

Taylor responds to Cory Wharton’s anti-vaccine comment

It didn’t take long for Taylor to use her Instagram to do damage control, saying that they will be vaccinating the baby once she’s born.

“Guys…we will be vaccinating the baby. Cory didn’t even read the full question before he answered it and I wasn’t paying attention lol it wasn’t that deep. But yes we will when the baby is here,” she revealed on her own Instagram.

She added later that it wasn’t anyone’s business what they chose to do, according to OK Magazine.

But not choosing to vaccinate becomes everyone’s problem, according to a Twitter user, who urged the couple to educate themselves.

Choosing to not vaccinate your child becomes everyone's business. Instead of being defensive, how about you educate yourself on the matter… #TeenMomOG #TeenMom #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/WzrvjaghO5 — Tony_T (@ToNy_GoT_BaRz) January 23, 2020

Then, the focus shifted to Ryder, who is Cory’s first-born child. Ryder was born with a dangerous condition called VLCAD, something that has landed her in the hospital several times.

While some people questioned whether Ryder had been vaccinated, others wondered whether she could be vaccinated because of her condition.

It’s possible Ryder cannot get vaccinated with VLCAD. This may play a role with Taylor and Cory’s baby, as well. It is genetic, so it’s possible he’s the carrier. — Cheryl Cecilia (@chercecilia) January 22, 2020

The one person who could clarify the matter remained silent about the issue on both Twitter and Instagram.

Kailyn Lowry enters anti-vaccination controversy

Another Teen Mom star, Kailyn Lowry, was also introduced to the conversation. On her podcast, she previously revealed that while her oldest kids are vaccinated, her youngest is not.

“Lux is 18 months and he is not vaccinated,” she explained on an episode of Coffee Convos. “He hasn’t ever really been sick, and for me, I just think the more research that I do, and the more educated I’ve become, I just don’t vaccinate him.”

Is his daughter not vaccinated, or are Taylor and Cory not planning on vaccinating?? I know Kail doesn’t vaccinate her youngest, but I thought she was the only teen mom, mom who didn’t vaccinate. Please tell me this isn’t true and both of Cory’s littles get fully vaccinated! — Amy (@ahsilverstone) January 22, 2020

Wait, Kail from teen mom didn’t vaccinate her youngest? 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Lisa (@Lisa_MarieOx) January 17, 2020

Not everyone was aware that she didn’t vaccinate, and she had to speak out to In Touch after getting hateful messages from people who are strong believers in vaccinations.

“I mean, I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it’s best for your child and family. People don’t love everything I do but I don’t shove my beliefs down anyone else’s throat. I know what’s best for my kids and other parents know what’s best for theirs,” she told the magazine.

While Taylor did speak out about Corey’s vaccine comment, he has yet to address it on his social media profiles. He has turned off comments on his latest post.

Teen Mom OG returns later this year on MTV, but a premiere date has yet to be announced.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.