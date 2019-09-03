Ryder from Teen Mom OG: What is her genetic condition VLCAD?

Little Ryder is the daughter of Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton and on Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne has been open about her daughter’s condition. Ryder suffers from a genetic condition called VLCAD. That stands for Very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency and it’s a rare condition that affects about 1 in 30,000 people.

This is a rare condition, which could be why Cheyenne is using the Teen Mom OG platform to speak out about it.

It’s a condition where “the body is unable to break down certain fats.” It is considered a fatty acid oxidation condition because people affected by VLCAD are unable to convert some of the fats they eat into energy the body needs to function.”

“Instead, too many unused fatty acids build up in the body. If untreated, VLCAD can cause brain damage and even death. However, if the condition is detected early in life and proper treatment is begun, individuals affected with VLCAD often can lead healthy lives,” according to Baby’s First Test.

On Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne has experienced a few scares that have landed Ryder in the hospital. During one scene, Cory was out of the country and rushed home to be by his daughter’s side.

Signs of VCLAD include sleeping more, being tired, changes in the child’s behavior, muscle weakness, irritability, poor appetite, and fever. Parents may also see toddlers and babies vomiting, suffering from diarrhea, and exhibiting signs of low blood sugar.

“We’re starting a nonprofit,” Cheyenne previously told US Weekly about her approach to the condition and helping others in the same situation. “It’s really rare and I knew nothing about it up until I had her. It’s a huge part of our lives, and we’re opening that up to the viewers as well.”

Right now, Ryder has no immediate side effects according to the same report, but the parents continue to monitor the condition. Ryder is also on medicine and she sees a specialist to make sure that it doesn’t get any worse. During the Teen Mom OG reunion that aired on MTV last night, Cory and Cheyenne talked about their biggest fears with the condition, which included losing Ryder.

Teen Mom OG wraps up next Monday at 9/8c on MTV.