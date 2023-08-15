What is Shiny Slander? A new docuseries in the works to counter Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets

Things are about to get interesting as a response piece to Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is in the works.

After the four-part docuseries took the streaming world by storm, some people were upset with the contents shown and discussed.

A new campaign was launched to raise $300,000 to get a new docuseries produced, and at the time of publication, only $2,595 has been raised.

It promises to shed light on the truth about the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), the Duggars, and Bill Gothard.

Shiny Happy People exposed some harsh truths. Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, Amy Duggar King, and Deanna Duggar spoke out about things they had experienced in connection with the religion and the Duggar family.

Could Shiny Slander become a reality?

What do we know about Shiny Slander?

At press time, there didn’t seem to be an official name, though the header on the campaign reads, Shiny Slander The Duggar family, Bill Gothard & IBLP.

The campaign is spearheaded by Holly Mclean, a mom and YouTuber not affiliated with the IBLP or the Duggar family. She wrote, “I’m not a member of IBLP. I have never met Bill Gothard or the Duggars. But I know a hit piece when I see one. As a Christian, former homeschooler, and mom of a large family, I can see the slander from a mile away and I’ve had enough….”

Shiny Slander aims to reveal the “truth” and expose the “skewed, unrealistic, and false account” of Shiny Happy People

It’s important to note that several people who spoke in Shiny Happy People were part of the IBLP or raised in it. Given that Jill Duggar gave her firsthand account of what happened and Jinger Duggar wrote a book condemning Bill Gothard’s teachings, it doesn’t seem easy to debunk their reports.

Their hope is to have Shiny Slander released on Prime Video, the platform where Shiny Happy People has been streaming for weeks.

Will the Duggars participate?

No specifics were mentioned about who would be taking part in debunking the claims made in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

It doesn’t seem impossible that someone like Jedidiah Duggar, who has openly condemned Jill Duggar writing a tell-all, would participate in something like this to try and turn the narrative around. He is very loyal to his father, Jim Bob Duggar, and with Josh Duggar out of the picture, he is the next in line to fulfill his father’s dreams.

And if no one in the Duggar family agrees to participate, there are probably several other families tied to them that are willing to go to bat in their place.

There’s no information on when production is supposed to start or if it even will without the funding. But Shiny Slander is something that is being worked on in some capacity.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.