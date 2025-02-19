What is happening with RHONJ Season 15? That’s the question on fans’ minds as rumors run wild about the hit Bravo show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been paused since the explosive Season 14 finale and canceled reunion last summer.

Andy Cohen has repeatedly stated we will be waiting a while for news on Jersey as the powers that be are taking their time to figure out what comes next.

That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from going crazy, though.

OK Magazine reported this week that Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania would return to RHONJ for Season 15, while Teresa Giudice is in talks for a new show.

An insider told the outlet no official decisions have been made, but the above seems to be how the network plans to go.

RHONJ alum Kim DePaola added to OK Magazine, confirming Dolores, Melissa, and Teresa were given “letters” to keep them engaged with the network.

Now, Us Weekly has entered the chat with an insider debunking that rumor.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Melissa recently shared why she feels the cast will have some The Real Housewives of New Jersey news soon.

This comes as Us Weekly reports a Bravo insider confirms the Jersey ladies have been in touch with production. However, the source claims no decisions about the cast have been made.

“All of them have been in contact with production but not with any news. There’s still an open line of communication but no news on who is coming back or who is not coming back,” the source explained.

In fact, the outlet is reporting that even though production wants RHONJ to return, Season 15 isn’t guaranteed. A rep for Bravo told Us Weekly that no decisions about Jersey have been made yet, casting or otherwise.

Basically, this means we are still waiting for news on the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and we could be waiting awhile.

Here’s why RHONJ needs a revamp and not a reboot

There’s no question RHONJ should come back, but it does need a revamp. The show became so toxic, and while that was entertaining at times, it became too much by the end of Season 14.

However, a reboot would be a disaster; just look what happened with RHONY. We think the show should have a remix of old and new blood.

Dolores is a given; she’s funny, doesn’t put up with any crap, and doesn’t take sides. There also needs to be at least two other current stars, with one being Melissa or Teresa.

Honestly, we could see the show going with Dolores and Melissa while giving Teresa and her girls a different show.

Anyway, that’s just our two cents on what we know now about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Maybe Andy Cohen will address the rumors on his radio show next week when he’s back from vacation and give us some news.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.