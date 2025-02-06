The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are dying for any information on Season 15.

They aren’t the only ones either, as the cast is waiting to see what the future holds.

Ever since Season 14 ended last summer, Andy Cohen has been insistent that we will be waiting a long time for the news of the RHONJ Season 15.

Melissa Gorga, though, has got our hopes up that might not be the case.

This week, Melissa stopped by the talk show Sherri to chat with host Sherri Shepherd.

It didn’t take Sherri long to mention the future of RHONJ, which led to Melissa dropping a bombshell.

Here’s why Melissa Gorga thinks RHONJ Season 15 news is coming soon

Sherri addressed the reboot rumors, suggesting the cast had to be revamped to make the show work, to which Melissa agreed. The talk show host then wondered if there were a chance Melissa would return with a new cast.

“Of course. Yeah. I think there’s a chance. We’ll see,” Melissa shared.

The Bravo star went on to reveal why she’s hopeful that she’ll receive some news or direction soon.

“I’m hoping. I’m hoping that we’ll get some news about The Real Housewives of New Jersey sooner than later. We were told we would get news like after the new year,” she expressed. “So I do think they are working on it right now.”

Although Melissa didn’t give specifics, she insinuated she has good intel that makes her feel hopeful. “I know they’re definitely talking to bring in some new girls. I’m assuming they’re going to keep some familiar faces as well,” Melissa dished. Sherri couldn’t help but wonder if Melissa and Teresa Giudice could mend fences if they both returned to the show. It should surprise no one that Melissa shut that down, insisting the “ship has sailed.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, the Real Housewives 2025 schedule has been laid out, and RHONJ isn’t on it.

Melissa talks Joe Gorga and steamy notes

Another hot topic on Sherri’s show was Valentine’s Day. Sherri gushed over Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga being a hot couple.

The host wanted to know what Melissa had in store for Joe on the upcoming love holiday. It turns out Melissa is all about leaving her husband steamy little notes.

Melissa also explained that she’s known for sending hot text messages to Joe during the day but then being ice cold when he gets home. In fact, this happens so often that Joe has included it in his comedy show.

There you have it, RHONJ fans. Melissa Gorga has hope news about Season 15 will be here soon, and we hope she’s right.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.