Jennifer Aydin reportedly fired from RHONJ after 6 seasons

Jennifer Aydin’s time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey is reportedly over.

The controversial cast member has been with the Bravo hit since RHONJ Season 9 and has been caught up in some of the biggest arguments.

But OK! Magazine unveiled a stunning new report on Thursday, and it doesn’t sound like Andy Cohen, Bravo executives, or even producers are fans of the 47-year-old.

An insider told the outlet that Jennifer is “not coming back” amid her recent antics.

Jennifer was involved in a feud with Danielle Cabral on RHONJ Season 14, and after a physical altercation, both cast members were suspended from filming.

They couldn’t play nice when they got to return to the show, and they ended the season brawling across a table at Rails Steak House.

It was more Mob Wives than Real Housewives, so it makes sense that Bravo hasn’t even confirmed if the show will be back.

No news is good news as far as RHONJ is concerned

The best thing for all cast members to do during this hiatus would have been to try to hash out their differences off-camera because there’s zero chance they could all come back with such a fraught dynamic.

Sadly for Jennifer, she was caught up in a scandal already in 2025 when she berated an elderly employee at Jersey Mike’s.

To get what she wanted, she lifted her phone, turned the camera on, and shared footage of the incident with conviction. She was falsely under the impression that viewers would side with her.

Amid a sea of backlash, Jennifer was cut from Wives on the Waves, a cruise ship event featuring Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania.

Initially, Jennifer doubled down on her actions before issuing a mea culpa when it became apparent that no one was on her side.

Jennifer ruffled feathers last year when she declared that she would be returning to the series for Season 15.

Jennifer didn’t make much of an impact following Season 14

Given that she isn’t a fan favorite, there was every reason to believe that other names would be invited back first, so that didn’t go down well for Jennifer.

She’s done all the wrong things since Season 14, and if she had been a bit more self-aware, she might have been in contention for a comeback.

Many observers believed for a long time that she would still somehow make the cut as an ally for Teresa because the OG of NJ didn’t have many friends on the cast last season.

Bravo is poised to keep fans questioning the next steps for RHONJ, but we’re sure Jennifer will wonder to whom she can gloat about having 18 bathrooms now that her fate on the series is sealed.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer’s alleged departure? Is it time, or has she run her course?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo.