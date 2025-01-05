Jennifer Aydin removed from RHONJ event amid Jersey Mike’s employee rant backlash

The hits keep coming for Jennifer Aydin amid backlash over her shaming an elderly Jersey Mike’s employee on social media.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jennifer was dragged for her entitled and spoiled behavior following her vile rant.

Now it seems that it’s not just The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans disgusted by her actions.

Jennifer has been removed from an event she recently promoted with her RHONJ pals, Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania.

This comes as the daughter of the elderly Jersey Mike’s employee blasted Jennifer for her behavior and coming for her mother.

Oh yes, Jennifer’s in a heap of hot water; and it appears to be impacting her appearance gigs.

What RHONJ event was Jennifer Aydin removed from?

Jennifer joined Dolores and Teresa on Kim DePaola’s podcast earlier this week. The three announced their Wives on the Waves cruise coming in September.

Just days later, amid backlash over Jennifer’s actions regarding her Jersey Mike’s rant, she was removed from the event. The website Fans at Sea behind the cruise removed Jennifer’s name from the website, with only Dolores and Teresa listed under the description for the Norwegian Aqua cruise.

However, the Instagram account @bravoandcocktails_ shared an excerpt from Fans of the Sea claiming a surprise housewife would be announced soon.

Since the cruise isn’t until September, Fans at Sea has time to decide if they want to add a third Real Housewife or keep it to just Teresa and Dolores.

Daughter of Jersey Mike’s elderly employee that Jennifer Aydin shamed speaks out

Whatever point Jennifer thought she was making with her posts taking aim at the Jersey Mike’s employees backfired big time.

The daughter of the elderly employee, Rafaela Fonseca, that Jennifer shamed took to TikTok to drag the RHONJ star and defend her mother.

“I think it’s disgusting that we have individuals who think so highly of themselves,” the woman expressed, adding, “You’re very entitled. You’re snotty, and you’re a brat.”

Rafaela’s daughter Stephanie defended her mom and put Jennifer on blast.

“My mother wouldn’t hurt a fly; she didn’t need this embarrassment to make you feel good on a high horse. You didn’t need to kick someone down to get up, you got ya corny as 5mins of fame and it backfired on you. What you don’t know is you hurt someone’s feelings in the process; my mother had to endure ya insecurities and misery because you are unhappy with yourself,” she hit back in her lengthy video message.

It was revealed in the video that Stephanie started a GoFundMe for Rafaela because she received many requests from people wanting to help her mother.

Jennifer Aydin continues to face the consequences of her actions amid the Jersey Mike’s drama.

The removal from the cruise with Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania also came after Danielle Cabral shaded Jennifer, and one of Jersey Mike’s employees, Jennifer, ranted about Jennifer’s behavior that day.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.