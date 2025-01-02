RHONJ trio selling tickets for fans to join them on Caribbean cruise: Here’s what we know

Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Teresa Giudice have an exciting adventure planned for 2025, and they’re inviting people to tag along.

During an interview with Kim DePaola, the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars recently promoted their upcoming cruise, Wives on the Waves.

The excited trio shared details about the event, noting that fans can purchase tickets to join them on the Caribbean cruise.

The RHONJ castmates have a lot of spare time on their hands since the show is on pause this year.

The cameras will be down for the entirety of 2025, and then the people in charge will decide how to proceed with the franchise.

Teresa has been taking on side gigs, including selling used bags online alongside her daughter Gia Giudice and getting roasted.

However, the 52-year-old is not allowing the critics to prevent her from making some extra cash.

Dolores, Teresa, and Jennifer joined former RHONJ friend Kim D on her podcast to share the news about cruising off into the sunset with fans.

“We have a cruise that’s coming up in 2025,” said Jennifer. “September first to the sixth, it’s called Wives on the Waves and it’s leaving from New York so you don’t have to fly.”

Jennifer shared that the five-day cruise will be headed to Bermuda with the Garden State ladies and their men, Luis Ruelas, Bill Aydin, and Paulie Connell.

Here’s what we know about the RHONJ trio’s cruise

The RHONJ trio will be boarding the Norwegian Aqua for the luxury cruise set for September and heading to Bermuda.

The description teases the “unforgettable journey is your chance to connect with reality TV stars and fellow fans in a one-of-a-kind setting.”

Other passengers will be on the cruise, but guests of Wives on the Waves will be treated to private group activities, glamorous parties, and VIP events just for them.

Cabin prices start at $1,100 per person for double occupancy but there is a special Wives on the Waves event package for $775 per person.

As for what’s included in the package, fans of the RHONJ trio will be treated to

intimate meet-and-greet opportunities, and they’ll get to party with Teresa, Dolores, and Jennifer.

Guests of Wives on the Waves will tour Bermuda and enjoy a luxurious VIP bonfire party on a beach.

They will also have access to luxury dining and top-notch entertainment with a resident host and DJ, plus have exclusive Q&A sessions with the Bravo stars during all five days and nights of the cruise.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.