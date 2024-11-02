Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice dragged as ‘desperate’ and ’embarassing’ for selling used handbags

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her daughter, Gia Giudice, are being dragged for their latest gig.

Amid an uncertain future on RHONJ, Teresa has been teaming up with Gia to up their influencer game.

The mother-and-daughter duo recently took to TikTok to sell some used handbags in a video that many are calling “embarrassing.”

To say their selling skills need work is an understatement because the footage is beyond awkward.

Gia can be seen looking at cue cards, while Teresa definitely seems to be acting from a bad script.

The TikTok account @yourmomsarewatching shared the video of Gia and Teresa slinging their designer handbags but added a Saturday Night Live twist at the end to make fun of them.

The comments section of the TikTok video was filled with critics coming for Teresa and Gia over their newest money-making endeavor.

“They seem desperate,” wrote one critic, and another stated, “It’s giving me we are broke vibes.”

Another critic joked they were the Jersey version of the popular shopping channel QVC. Gia getting a Porsche was also mentioned, suggesting she spent her money a bit too soon.

“Desperate housewives,” read a comment while another echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “Desperate times.”

The mother and daughter duo were called out for being desperate and embarrassing more than once.

“I’m so embarrassed for them,” declared a critic, with a different one adding, “how embarrassing.”

A commenter commented that Joe and Melissa Gorga would never do such a thing. Teresa and Gia were also compared to Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann.

More critics joked about Melissa not stooping so low and making fun of the way Teresa spoke. Teresa’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, was brought into the shade being thrown at them too.

“Louie must of spent all her money!!!” wrote a critic, while one critic said, “selling these handbags to pay for Lovie’s debt is atrocious.”

Gia, putting off law school, was also used to make fun of her, as was her reading off of cue cards.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice plans to open a restaurant

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa encouraged Gia to take a break before law school to focus on other things. One of those things happens to be helping Teresa open a restaurant.

Teresa and Gia have been scouting locations recently, hoping to secure one by the end of the year. The mother and daughter seem determined to pursue various business ventures together, as their future on The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains in the air.

We all know Season 15 of RHONJ has been put on pause, and despite recent claims that Jennifer Aydin is returning, Andy Cohen confirmed no casting decisions have been made.

In the meantime, Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice are keeping busy and making money by hawking used designer handbags on social media.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.