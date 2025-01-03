Danielle Cabral shades Jennifer Aydin after Jersey Mike’s employee blasts RHONJ star over behavior

Danielle Cabral has shared her two cents on the Jennifer Aydin Jersey Mikes drama after an employee blasted the latter over her behavior.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jennifer shaded an elderly employee and called out others during her recent visit to Jersey Mike’s

However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has only made herself look like an entitled jerk.

Jennifer’s behavior doesn’t surprise many, especially her RHONJ costar and former friend Danielle.

In fact, Danielle entertained the chat to remind The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans that she knew Jennifer was “dirty” all along.

Taking to Instagram, Danielle reshared her calling out Jennifer for her behavior at Teresa Giudice’s Tulum party during RHONJ Season 14.

Danielle Cabral shades Jennifer Aydin after Jersey Mike’s rant

In her IG share, Danielle had a picture with a message that read: “A PERSONS TRUE COLORS WILL ALWAYS SHOW WITHIN TIME. YOU MAY BE FOOLED FOR THE MOMENT, BUT BE PATIENT AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS.”

Danielle didn’t stop there either and doubled down in her caption.

“A leopard NEVER changes its spots. NEVER EVERYBODY WAS RIGHT ABOUT YOU…YOU’RE A PIECE OF SSSHHHHHHH. Cheers to the most “housewifey” post I’ve ever posted. #IYKYK #housewifecardactivated #unbelievable #GIRLBYE” she wrote.

Danielle weighs in on Jennifer’s Jersey Mike’s drama. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

There was audio across the picture from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, where Danielle called out Jennifer for her shady ways.

Fans will recall that at Teresa’s party, Danielle took on Jennifer, saying, “You’re dirty. You’re dirty. Everybody was right about you. You’re a piece of s**t. I see you. You’re a dirtbag.”

Danielle’s message came after a Jersey Mike’s employee told her side of the story and dragged Jennifer in an expletive-filled rant.

Jennifer Aydin blasted by Jersey Mike’s employee she called out on social media

In a TikTok video, Jersey Mike’s employee went off on Jennifer, calling her a “b**ch” over and over.

The woman shared that Jennifer held up the line because she couldn’t decide what to order, kept changing her order and ordered for people who were not in line.

When Jennifer was told she would need to go back to the end of the line to order more because she was causing delays, the employee declared Jennifer “started tweaking” and shouting she was a “celebrity” while she recorded the workers.

The employee ended her message by telling Jennifer, “Learn how to order.”

This won’t be the last we hear from the Jersey Mike’s employees who had to deal with Jennifer.

The employee who released the TikTok video revealed in the comments section that she and her colleagues are working together to get their side of the Jennifer Aydin story out.

@bravosnarkside captured the remark and shared it on Instagram.

What do you think about it?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.