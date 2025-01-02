RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin called ‘spoiled, entitled brat’ after ranting about elderly employee

New Year, same old Jennifer Aydin, who’s starting 2025 on a sour note—getting dragged for acting “spoiled” and “entitled.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is fielding backlash on social media after ranting about an elderly woman online.

Jennifer visited a sandwich shop in New Jersey and was so upset with the service she decided to air them out.

She posted a slew of videos, one showing an elderly woman behind the counter, along with posts showing other employees.

She also turned the video on herself and continued to complain, claiming the workers were rude and slow and, at one point, trashing another customer.

However, the mom of five isn’t getting much sympathy online, as many are calling the wealthy Bravo Housewife a “brat” over her behavior.

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin trashes elderly woman in a social media rant

The RHONJ star put the establishment Jersey Mike’s on blast after visiting one of their locations.

Jennifer claimed the service was slow, and the employees were rude, but that’s not all.

In one Instagram Story, she showed an elderly woman writing, “Forget than this lady was slow, but the rudest @jerseymike they all were.”

Jennifer Aydin puts an elderly woman on blast. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

In another story, she showed a second female employee, adding, ” And this one… so rude,” claiming the woman made someone else’s order even though she was first in line.

However, it wasn’t just the workers that the RHONJ star had an issue with.

After placing her order, Jennifer tried to add something else but was told to ask the customer behind her if he would allow it since it was his turn to place his order.

However, the man said no and that garnered another rant.

“He’s ridiculous,” wrote Jennifer. “Trying to flex that he’s a law professor 😂 My husband [is] a surgeon, dude!”

Jennifer Aydin calls out a Jersey Mike employee. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Jennifer is called a “spoiled, entitled brat” for her behavior

If the RHONJ star was hoping for sympathy, she’ll have to look somewhere else because social media is calling out her cringe behavior again.

“Jennifer out here thinking she’s some A-list celebrity. She’s not even a top-tier housewife and she’s acting like this. It’s super cringey,” wrote an X user.

“Picking on an 80 yr old airport employee who’s working New Year’s Day?? This is a new level of a**hole,” wrote a commenter.

“She’s really got her head up her a**. Spoiled, entitled brat with no self-awareness,” added someone else.

An X user said, “Horrible Karen behavior. Everyone’s tired, exhausted, overworked, wants a quick bite, and instead ruins everyone’s experience and day. Truly horrible and immature.”

Another added, “She really is just the worst kind of person.”

Do you think Jennifer’s behavior is justified? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.