What is Bravo Fan Fest? Andy Cohen weighs in on BravoCon replacement

Bravo Fan Fest in Miami was announced this week and Andy Cohen is filling fans in on the BravoCon replacement event.

Earlier this year it was revealed that BravoCon wouldn’t happen until 2025.

Instead of the annual fan event though, Bravo’s giving fans multiple events to help give them that BravoCon fix.

Although several Bravo watch parties have happened, Bravo Fan Fest feels more on level with BravoCon.

Bravo Fan Fest will happen from Thursday, November 21, through Saturday, November 23.

Andy has clarified what fans can expect from the first-ever Bravo Fan Fest.

What is Bravo Fan Fest?

On his Radio Andy show, the WWHL host admitted that instead of BravoCon this year, there will be multiple little fan events in various cities.

“This one is happening in Miami. I believe that on Thursday and Friday, we are taping five episodes of Watch What Happens Live that people can buy tickets to,” he shared.

After giving out some ticket information and locations where fans can learn more about the event, Andy added more about what will happen in Miami.

“Then on Saturday, there is an all-day kind of fan fest, which is a mini BravoCon with kind of 25 Bravolebrities, I think, or more. There’s gonna be Bravoleberties from all over the Bravo spectrum, and it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Andy stated.

Andy also confirmed small panels and meet-and-greets at the Saturday fan fest. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 9, and can be purchased through BravoFanFest.com.

The list of Bravo stars has yet to be revealed for Bravo Fan Fest Miami, but we should know something soon.

Bravo teases fall schedule

News of Bravo Fan Fest comes as Bravo gears up to shift gears for the fall. The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Dubai are ending soon to make way for other franchises to hit Bravo airwaves soon.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Potomac, and New York City are set to premiere in the fall. RHOBH was also in the teaser, but considering that Season 14 is still filming, we can’t see that premiere happening until closer to winter.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht will finally return, making fans happy after Season 15 was pushed back because of Below Deck Med Season 9.

