What happened to Rayna Lindsey after Below Deck Season 9?

What has Rayna Lindsey been doing since her Below Deck spotlight ended? Pic credit: @raynalindsey/Instagram

Below Deck Season 9 star Rayna Lindsey caused quite a stir of drama during her time within the franchise, which begs the question of what she is up to today.

The 28-year-old deckhand was painted to be one of the top villains of the season due to her behavior and reactions to situations with her fellow crew members.

With all the controversy surrounding her short tenure on the hit Bravo reality show, Rayna seems to have withdrawn from the yachting world and has been focusing on herself and a new endeavor.

Rayna has 12.8k followers on Instagram but does not use the social platform nearly as much as she did before and during her Below Deck spotlight.

Some key points about her life these days can be deduced by the content that she does have on Instagram, however.

First and foremost, Rayna has been vocal about taking on a sober lifestyle, but there is more to talk about when it comes to what the former deckhand has been doing.

What is former Below Deck star Rayna Lindsey up to these days?

Shortly after Below Deck Season 9 aired, Rayna became vocal on her Instagram page about jumping into a sober lifestyle. She openly talked about the benefits and what she was personally getting out of being alcohol-free.

Rayna has since picked up pole dancing and has been going to therapy. However, the reality star has not posted on her Instagram page since March 2022.

One thing that can be taken from her Instagram page is that she appears to have removed herself from the yachting world and is back in Minneapolis, Minnesota, focusing on a new business venture.

Rayna has started her own beauty business, ASE BEAUTY BAR, where she touts her skills as a lash technician.

Rayna Lindsey was mired in controversy on Below Deck Season 9

Not only was Rayna in the middle of a messy throuple situation with Jake Foulger and Fraser Olender, but she also clashed with her boss on deck, Eddie Lucas, as well as the chief stew, Heather Chase.

The major drama started after Heather dropped the N-word when repeating song lyrics that Rayna had said. Rayna took deep offense to Heather’s use of the word and bad-mouthed her to the crew behind her back.

Heather confronted Rayna and apologized, an apology which Rayna accepted only to revert to trashing Heather and being unaccepting of the situation.

She got mad at Eddie Lucas for not taking the issue of Heather using the N-word seriously enough, and a big blowout ensued between Heather and Rayna toward the end of the season about the situation.

Rayna also got mad at her fellow deckhand Wes O’Dell and said that he wasn’t black, a notion which greatly offended him.

Rayna has since been interviewed about the situation and said that she accepted Heather’s apology because she didn’t want to come off as a stereotypical angry black woman.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.