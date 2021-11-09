Rayna is bringing the laughter and drama to Below Deck Season 9. Pic credit: Bravo

Who is deckhand Rayna Lindsey on Below Deck Season 9? That’s the question Below Deck fans are asking as Rayna’s witty one-liners have quickly made her one to watch on the hit Bravo show.

The deckhand already has her sights set on a boatmance too. Well, at the very least, a drunk make-out partner. Rayna and fellow deckhand Jake Foulger engaged in some serious smooching on the crew’s first night out.

On-screen, Rayna brings some laughs and drama on Below Deck. Off-screen, though, there’s so much more to Rayna than meets the eye.

Who is deckhand Rayna Lindsey on Below Deck?

The 27-year-old Minneapolis, Minnesota native is very close with her family. Rayna has a degree in Marketing from Augsburg University. She spent a couple of years working as a marketing coordinator in Minneapolis before moving to Cordova, Alaska.

It was in Cordova that Rayna fell in love with adventure, traveling, and yachting. Rayna worked as a deckhand on daily charters to get her feet wet in the business.

After honing her skills, Rayna left Alaska for the warmer waters of Florida, where she began working at a Club Med. Based on her LinkedIn profile, it appears Rayna still works at Club Med even though she’s spending more time yachting too.

In 2020, Rayna signed her first contract to work as a deck stew on a 95-meter yacht. On Below Deck, she recalled being in a boatmance with a crew member during that gig.

According to her Instagram bio, Rayna is also an advanced scuba diver and a yacht chef. Perhaps she picked up some cooking skills from chef Rachel Hargrove.

Oen thing is for sure. Rayna is living her best life and reminding people to love what they do because she clearly does.

Rayna made good friends during Below Deck stint

Since the Below Deck Season 9 trailer dropped, Rayna has been promoting her stint on the hit yachting show.

Rayna shared in a birthday post to Jake that they have ups and downs this season before calling him her best friend.

Oh yes, either these two end up in a romantic relationship, or they truly develop a deep friendship.

Another one of Rayna’s Instagram posts features her sharing she became close friends with stew Fraser Olender. Rayna claims Fraser is one she can always count on.

It certainly seems like the Below Deck Season 9 crew developed quite the bond. Deckhand Rayna Lindsey teased some choppy waters between her and Jake Foulger.

What do you think of Rayna so far?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.