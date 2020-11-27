Wendy Osefo reveals whose side she’s taken in ‘really violent’ fight between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels

Everyone, including viewers and cast members alike, is giving their two cents on the fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard.

The events that occurred on The Real Housewives of Potomac on that fateful night and the aftermath has resulted in arguments among fans who’ve taken sides in the drama.

It has also caused tension among the women in the group, with many of them siding with the former beauty queen and icing out the mom-of-three.

As the storyline continues to play out on RHOP, their castmates are speaking out and giving their views on the incident.

Most recently, Wendy Osefo talked about the altercation, calling it “really violent” and sharing whose side she’s on.

Wendy says she didn’t see any accountability from Monique

The RHOP newbie recently sat down for an interview and dished about the jaw-dropping altercation between her two castmates.

Wendy was asked to give her opinion about recent claims made by Monique expressing remorse about the fight, and even sharing that she wanted to quit the show so that she could take the time to work on herself.

“For me, it has been about taking accountability. You guys saw when we had the conversation and it was like, she [Monique] said she wasn’t remorseful and she didn’t want to apologize. So if there was a level of accountability that was done, uh, I will say as you guys have seen, we didn’t see that. That’s not something that I witnessed first hand.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum also recalled the physical fight, “Watching it, it was really violent what occurred, and that’s my stake in the game, that’s it!”

“I did not think the behavior was warranted. I don’t think a physical attack on anybody is warranted,” noted Osefo.

Is Wendy taking sides in the drama?

As you already know from watching the show, Wendy is close friends with Candiace Dillard.

And after the fight took place she made it very clear that she did not condone Monique’s decision to put her hands on her castmate.

However, when asked whose side she had taken in the drama between the former friends, the mom of three proclaimed, “I’m team right or wrong, you know, and I have said this to both parties.”

The reality TV personality purported that, “If Candiace did to Monique what Monique did to Candiace my stance would be exactly the same. It’s not about the individual.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.