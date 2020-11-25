Monique Samuels admits she wanted to mediate situation with Candiace Dillard, RHOP co-star wanted to sue her for millions

It’s the fight seen and heard around the reality TV world.

And the aftermath has been playing out for several weeks on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Former friends Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels had a fight earlier in the season that has left the RHOP cast and fans divided.

Many of the women have sided with Candiace, and have blamed Monique for putting her hands on the former beauty queen.

Since the altercation aired on RHOP, we’ve seen very little of Monique on the show.

But now, she’s sharing details about what has transpired since then.

Did Candiace Dillard want millions from Monique?

That’s what the Not for Lazy Moms podcaster is alleging about her former friend.

During a recent video, Monique spoke out about the physical altercation, and what happened after.

And her side of the story is that she wanted to come to a resolution, but Dillard’s team did not!

“My attorney kept asking, ‘Can we have mediation? I feel like these women are co-workers, they’re also friends first and I feel like this can be resolved without going down the legal road,’ and my attorney asked several times ‘can we please mediate?’ they refused,” stated Monique.

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum said the response from Candiace’s legal team was, “We’re gonna sue her for millions and Bravo’s gonna capture it all.”

Nonetheless, the 37-year-old made it clear that she has healed from the situation and said she was looking forward to saying her piece at the RHOP reunion –which was actually was taped last week.

“I will have my moment at the reunion to speak to her face-to-face, and that’s what I look forward to,” asserted Monique. “Because I did try to reach out and she didn’t want to hear what I had to say, she wanted to get money.”

Monique takes responsibility for the fight

During the video, Monique reassured fans that she takes responsibility for the fight that played out early on in Season 5.

“I take responsibility for my actions,” shared the mom-of-three. ” I should not have popped her hair, I should not have touched her. I’ve said that over and over again in interviews, that’s very clear. I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

She continued, “I did give her a warning when she got too close to me. I said ‘back up,’ she said ‘What you gonna do? You gonna drag me?'”

Samuels went on the explain that she was bullied as a child and says that Candiace’s hands in her face triggered something in her.

However, Monique insists that she does not take her part in the altercation lightly and insisted that, “I made it a mission to really figure out what the issues were and why I responded that way…to the point that I asked to be released from my contract. I didn’t take it lightly, I didn’t make it a storyline. It wasn’t about TV.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.