Candiace Dillard takes accountability for her part in fight with Monique Samuels, calls former friend a ‘stunt queen’

Candiace Dillard just made a surprising comment about her altercation with Monique Samuels on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

After months of viewers blaming the former beauty queen for the role she played in the fight, Candiace is now admitting fault.

She is taking accountability for her part, confessing that her “smart mouth” played a role in the drama that went down between her and her castmate.

The storyline between the two women has been the focus of conversation for the past few weeks, and the aftermath of that fight is affecting relationships among the RHOP cast.

Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Wendy Osefo have taken Candiace’s side and have iced out Monique, while Karen Huger has tried to remain neutral.

As for Ashley Darby, her past drama with Dillard has resulted in her siding with the mom-of-three, even writing her a statement to assist with her countersuit.

Ashley knows all too well about Candiace’s sharp tongue and now Dillard is coping with that, too!

Candiace takes accountability for her “smart mouth”

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Candiace had an interesting response to a question.

One fan reverted to a scene from The Real Housewives of Potomac during which Monique had an emotional talk with her pastor.

The viewers asked the 33-year-old about her reaction to Monique expressing remorse during the sit down with her pastor. Fans also asked if she takes any responsibility for the altercation.

Interestingly, Candiace admitted to something we haven’t heard her say in the past.

“Absolutely I am accountable for my mouth,” says the former beauty queen. “Because my mouth is fast, it’s smart if you can’t handle it you might lose your cool and try to fight somebody.”

She reiterated, “Yes! for my mouth I can be accountable.”

Candiace crowns Monique the “stunt queen”

In response to the fan question about the Not For Lazy Moms podcaster, Candiace isn’t buying her remorse.

The RHOP scene showed Monique tearfully confessing about the fight to her pastor, but Dillard is not moved!

“I don’t believe her,” Candiace admitted.

“That [scene] was shot in November, She did 20 thousand things after that including writing me a song bragging about what she did, bragging that she shut me up months ago on Twitter. It was just a barrage of foolishness that is not indicative of someone who is truly remorseful.”

Before ending her response to the question, the reality TV personality said that her former friend acting remorseful was, “A stunt! She’s a stunt queen; she deserves an Emmy.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.