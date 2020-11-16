Candiace Dillard refuses to say anything nice about Ashley Darby’s single Coffee & Love, calls it a ‘travesty’

Candiace Dillard is telling us how she really feels about castmate Ashley Darby’s singing career.

Let’s just say she won’t be the first one in line to buy her co-star’s music.

The 33-year-old gave a shady response in a recent interview when asked to describe one of Ashley’s song. We already know Candiace is never one to hold her tongue.

Furthermore, the two women have had conflict over the past two seasons, with both throwing jabs at each other. Despite starting as friends on the show, these days, the former pageant queens are anything but.

And we’re pretty sure this latest shade by Dillard won’t go over too well with Ashley.

Candiace calls Ashley’s music ‘vomit’

Candiace was a guest on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

And if you know Andy by now, it’s not surprising there was a shady game involved.

Spill the Positivi-Tea involved Andy reading off topics about the RHOP women, and Candiace’s task was to find three nice things about them.

She did quite well when asked about Robyn Dixon’s hat line and Wendy Osefo’s degrees. Dillard even found positive words to say about Gizelle Bryant’s fashion sense.

However, when it came to talking about Ashley’s single, Coffee and Love, things proved difficult for Candiace. The reality TV personality chose “Vomit, travesty, goodnight!” as the three words to describe the song.

I guess this one proved challenging for the three-season alum given the current state of their relationship.

Where do Ashley and Candiace stand?

The two women have certainly come a long way since we last saw them at the Season 4 reunion.

During their face-off, the former OZ restaurant owner was livid at Candiace’s nasty Twitter attacks, which came when she delivered baby Dean.

However, there wasn’t much resolve as Candiace refused to apologize.

During this season, the former friends tried to be civil until the fight between Candiace and Monique Samuels. Ashley chose to side with Monique despite not being present when the altercation took place.

The 32-year-old had her own altercation last season when Candiace threatened her with a butter knife during a dinner at her home.

During last night’s episode of the Real Housewives of Potomac, the expectant mom confessed she has not gotten over her issues with Dillard from last season.

She also revealed to the other RHOP women she was writing a character statement on Monique’s behalf after Candiace filed charges against her.

The aftermath will play out next week, but these are just some of the many reasons why Ashley and Candiace are still at odds.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.