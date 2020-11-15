Ashley Darby airs out her biggest issue with Candiace Dillard, RHOP costars try to reason with her

Ashley Darby has a bone to pick with her Real Housewives of Potomac castmate, Candiace Dillard, on the upcoming episode of the show.

The two women were great friends when Candiace joined the cast three seasons ago. But the friendship quickly took a turn, and last year the ladies almost came to blows.

During a fiery dinner party, Dillard even threatened Ashley with a butter knife and kicked her out of her home.

Things got even nastier on social media and by the Season 4 reunion, the former friends remained at odds.

These days, they’ve tried to be civil to each other, but it’s clear the co-stars have some serious unresolved issues.

Ashley confronts Candiace about her behavior

In a clip of the upcoming episode of the RHOP, things get heavy when the subject of having kids is broached.

Candiace, who recently married husband Chris, is now open to the possibility of having kids after years of saying she did not want kids.

During a conversation with her castmates, Robyn Dixon chimes in, “If she went all her adult life saying, ‘I don’t want kids. I’m not ready for kids,’ and now she has space in her heart for a kid, that’s so special.”

However, Ashley was in this very position of wanting to get pregnant last season, and 33-year-old Candiace doubted that she was actually trying to get pregnant.

So now with the table turned, the soon-to-be mom of two had to make her feelings known.

“Never would I ever say to you, ‘You’ve always said you don’t want to have kids,'” shares Ashley. “I just hope you see that someone doubting what you say and the authenticity of what you said is very hurtful.”

Candiace expresses regret for what she said to Ashley

During the chat, Candiace tried to own the way she treated the former restauranteur by admitting, “It’s not healthy for me to put my s–t onto you.”

However, it seems that baby Dean’s mom is just not in a place to accept it. She responded by reminding Candiace of the emotional Season 4 reunion, where the newlywed refused to apologize for her actions.

“But you wouldn’t give me an apology for s–t,” Ashley retorts. “So while I’m trying to bury the hatchet, I still am taken back to hurtful things you said when I was going through a very trying time in my life.”

And while Candiace expresses that she doesn’t want to rehash things, Ashley simply isn’t willing to drop it.

“I want to be there for you but you violated me emotionally,” shares the 32-year-old.

She continued, “The fact that you were questioning my intentions of having a child and I was trying to have a baby, and I had a baby.”

Despite her castmates trying to intervene and explain that Candiace was in a different place when she said those things, Ashley admits, “I’m not over it.”

And there’s lots more to come when the new episode airs tonight.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.