Source alleges that Candiace Dillard is getting axed from RHOP after Season 5

Rumors are swirling that a Potomac housewife might get the boot at the end of Season 5, and it’s said to be Candiace Dillard.

The three-season alum has been the focus of the show for the past few weeks after an explosive fight with Monique Samuels.

Although Dillard did not start the physical altercation, fans factored in her past history on the Real Housewives of Potomac, and many of them sided with Samuels.

Many of the cast members ostracized Monique for daring to put her hands on the former pageant queen.

But apparently, there will be more altercations involving Candiace to come on the show.

And, it may put her future on RHOP in jeopardy according to a source.

Is Candiace Dillard getting fired?

It is being reported that this might be Candiace’s final season on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

And although her recent altercation with Monique is part of the reason, there are other things as well.

Adam, from the YouTube channel, Up And Adam, shares that more RHOP scenes will play out in upcoming episodes, and those will justify Candiace’s alleged firing.

“What we know coming up is that we had a big explosive fight,” explains Adam. “But we also get another one and everybody was focusing on the fact that this new fight is gonna be between Michael Darby and Candiace’s husband, Chris.”

He continued, “There’s also another new potential altercation with Candiace.”

The YouTuber adds that in the season finale of RHOP, the 33-year-old goes after Ashley Darby, but doesn’t physically touch her.

“She also threatens to fight Karen [Huger] too,” adds Adam.

More reasons Candiace might get the ax

In the lengthy YouTube video, Adam continues to break down all the reasons his source might be right about the Bravo alum getting the ax.

He shared a list of things that Candiace has done over the years to warrant getting the boot.

“There’s been homophobic tweets and unfortunately there was a blogger who just passed away…but there was some words that Candiace said about [him], pretty much wishing he would drop dead and unfortunately he did pass away,” said Adam.

As for Candiace, she shared some time ago that she cannot coexist with Monique Samuels, seemingly giving Bravo an ultimatum.

However, it doesn’t seem as if the network has any intention of firing the Not For Lazy Moms podcaster.

So, if the network decides to keep both women on the show for Season 6, Candiace may decide to call it quits anyway.

But, we’ll just have to wait and see!

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.