Candiace Dillard has emotional response to Monique Samuels filing counter charges against her

The Real Housewives of Potomac is heating up after the explosive hair-flipping-knock-down fight between co-stars Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

Monique, 36, filed countercharges against Candiace in retaliation for Candiace filing charges against her first. Monique was charged with second-degree assault several weeks after the women brawled.

Candiace and Monique were involved in a physical altercation last October that recently aired on Bravo following a heated argument. Candiace failed to press charges until three weeks after the incident citing, Monique’s lack of remorse.

“You’re not sorry,” said Candiace, adding that any tears shed by Monique were due to embarrassment and not her actions.

The reality star also has no qualms about sending Monique to jail.

“The goal is for the court system to do what the court system needs to do,” said Candiace.

Candiace has an emotional reaction to countercharges

Candiace had an emotional response, to say the least, once she learned of Monique’s countercharges. Monique Samuels filed a complaint approximately one week after Candice filed charges against her last November.

“If you’re gonna come after me, then I have no choice but to come after you,” declared Monique about the countercharges. Candiace was also charged with second-degree assault.

“F*** that rusty-ass b*tch,” Candiace exclaimed upon learning of the countercharges against her.

Her husband, Chris Bassett, 41 tried to calm her down as she continued, “You have no common sense, “You’re listening to your weak f******-ass lawyer and your stupid-ass hood-rat-friends,” she ranted.

“Why be so angry about it,” asked Chris.

“That’s a lot of nerve,” replied Candiace.

Charges against both women were dropped

Monique’s lawyer, A. Scott Bolden, said that his client had no choice but to file countercharges.

“My client was assaulted by someone known for her aggressive, threatening, and belligerent conduct. In this regard, Mrs. Samuels had no choice but to fully defend herself, and she did,” he said.

Candiace did threaten Ashley Darby with a butter knife during a heated argument.

According to US Weekly, James J. Walker Jr. represented Candiace and said that Monique was the aggressor.

“I did not know innocent people filed counterclaims as a strategic move after we all know they have been charged and caught on video threatening and attacking our client!”

The Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office dropped all charges against both women.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.