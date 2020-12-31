Wendy Osefo reveals which Atlanta Housewife reached out to her during first season on RHOP

Wendy Osefo has made it through her first season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

And the new reality TV star is admitting that she got some great support from one fellow Housewife.

It has been a dramatic Season 5 for both fans and cast members of RHOP.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And people are still talking about all that went down on the show over the past few months.

RHOP had its first physical altercation, which no one saw coming, and it occurred between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard.

Wendy is actually friends with the former beauty queen and sided with her after the melee.

She also had her own altercation with a few of her castmates. So all in all, it’s been a lot for the newbie.

But she got some words of wisdom and support from RHOA star Kenya Moore.

Wendy got encouragement from Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore doesn’t exactly take well to the newbies on The Real Housewives of Atlanta but she made quite the exception for RHOP newcomer Wendy Osefo.

Osefo shared this during a recent chat on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef and expressed how much she appreciated the gesture.

The mom-of-three actually noted that several housewives reached out to her, to send best wishes during her rookie season.

But, the 36-year-old admitted that the one who stood out the most was Kenya Moore.

“I’ve had several that I have talked to, one that really..touches me is… Kenya Moore” noted the RHOP star.

She explained, “Because Kenya to me is that girl like she is that girl! And she just gave me some great advice. And why I love Kenya is because growing up outside of Housewives, I looked up to Kenya.”

Wendy has been a fan of Kenya for years

While talking about the former Miss USA, the RHOP star explained why it meant so much that Kenya reached out to her.

She explained that back in the day there were very few women of her completion being shown on TV, but Kenya sticks out in her mind.

“A lot of the music videos didn’t have people who look like me, but I always remember this one beautiful girl with this beautiful chocolate complexion. And I’m like, God she’s so beautiful. And it made me say, ‘Oh, okay, there’s someone who looks like me on the TV’ and it was Kenya Moore,” said Osefo.

The Nigerian beauty added, “And so to now see her in Housewives and then to just love her. But then to see her, give me words of wisdom. It’s like a full-circle moment for me.

“Because I absolutely adored her outside of the Housewives where I looked up to her, admire her, thought she’s so beautiful –this chocolate beauty, chocolate Barbie doll. And now she’s telling me… keep doing what you’re doing….my hats off to her,” said Wendy.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.