Kenya Moore shades the Potomac cast, says ‘a lot of them can’t dress’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore shaded the Real Housewives of Potomac women’s sense of style and claimed they “can’t dress.”

Kenya appeared on Watch What Happens Live along with comedian Siwe on Sunday.

Andy Cohen asked Siwe a fan question regarding fashion on RHOP.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Who’s your pick for best dressed at the Potomac reunion?” Andy asked, adding, “Has Karen gone too hard on Gizelle’s style or is it justified?”

“Gizelle is one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen and she cannot dress to save her life,” Siwe admitted as Kenya burst out in laughter.

“Well, listen, as far as the Potomac girls, a lot of them can’t dress,” Kenya quipped. “I’m sorry. It’s not just Gizelle.”

Andy then asked Kenya if she had any more shade to throw at the other RHOP women.

“God, I mean, I used to love the way Ashley dressed,” Kenya shared. “She has a great body, and I don’t know what’s happened to Ashley’s dressing.”

Kenya then shared what she thought of the RHOP ladies’ reunion looks.

“I really didn’t love any of the women’s dresses except for Robyn,” Kenya shared. “I thought Robyn was best-dressed this reunion.”

“I liked Wendy’s look as well,” Siwe added. “I thought she looked gorgeous.”

“I thought they all looked beautiful. I just didn’t like their dresses,” Kenya clarified.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watch What Happens Live! (@bravowwhl)

RHOP reunion looks

The RHOP women all decided to wear the same color dresses. They have done this in the past with silver and gold dresses for Season 1 and all white dresses for Season 4.

This season, the women made a bold statement with all canary yellow dresses.

The color wasn’t the only aspect of their reunion looks that was similar.

Karen Huger, Gizelle and Monique Samuels all had one-sleeved dresses. Ashley and Wendy both had off-the-shoulder style sleeves.

Meanwhile, Monique, Ashley Darby, Karen, Gizelle, Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard all had sexy slits on their dresses.

Robyn Dixon’s look stood alone as the only long-sleeved and full-length dress.

RHOP Reunion Part 1

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s three-part Season 5 reunion began on Sunday.

They filmed the reunion with Andy and each of the women seated six feet apart from each other.

Part 1 of the reunion was already packed with plenty of drama.

As Andy mentioned, Karen came for Gizelle’s fashion sense which led to an intense back-and-forth between the two.

Additionally, Monique shocked her costars with a binder of dirt that she had on all of them. Even though she claimed she would use it sparingly, she whipped it out during the first episode to pull out text messages involving Gizelle’s ex-husband, Jamal Bryant.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Potomac air on Sundays at 8/7c and 9/8c respectively on Bravo.