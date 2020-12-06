RHOP Season 5 Reunion spoilers: Monique Samuels brings receipts during first face off with Candiace Dillard

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 reunion is only a week away and we’ve got some good tea about what to expect.

One of the most dramatic storylines to play out this season was the awful fight between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

The two friends will face off for the first time since their physical altercation took place, and Monique apparently came to the reunion armed with receipts.

No seriously, she brought an entire folder filled with a bunch of documents, but what exactly is she setting out to prove?

Monique brings receipts to RHOP reunion

The recently taped reunion will be one for the books when part one of the three-part event finally kicks off on Sunday, December 13.

The trailer for the reunion indicates that there was no stone left unturned when the ladies came together to discuss the season.

What viewers are most looking forward to is the long-awaiting confrontation between former friends Candiace and Monique.

Their fight has affected many of their castmates, causing a rift among the ladies who were forced to chose sides in the drama.

While many of the RHOP cast blamed Monique for being the person who first placed hands on the former beauty queen, others are saying Dillard is also to blame.

The mom-of-three is out to prove that Candiace is not so innocent.

Monique shocked her cast members when she pulled out an arsenal of jaw-dropping receipts which reportedly had the reality TV stars on the edge of their seats.

What else can we expect?

The Monique and Candiace storyline won’t be the only thing that Andy Cohen will delve into during the Season 5 reunion, although it did cause a domino effect of drama among the group.

Karen Huger will also be put in the hot seat despite spending the season attempting to remain neutral between the two women.

However, it seems the grande dame may have done more harm than good by straddling the fence.

During the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Karen will have to finally answer to her castmates about where her loyalties lie between Monique and Candiace.

And she will most likely have to clear up her actions that recently played out on the latest RHOP episode.

The 57-year-old is getting the side-eye from the women for inviting Monique to her wig launch event after telling them that the Not For Lazy Moms podcaster would not be invited.

Furthermore, despite stopping by earlier than the start time, Monique almost had a run-in with her nemesis Candiace, who Karen also told to come to the event early.

Karen was confronted about this during the event, which caused her to angrily storm out.

But her RHOP cast members and viewers still want answers!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion airs Sunday, December 13 at 9:15/8:15c on Bravo.