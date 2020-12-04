RHOP Season 5 Reunion spoilers: Karen Huger confronted about loyalty in battle between Monique and Candiace

Bravo has officially released the trailer for the upcoming Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion.

And it promises lots of drama between not only the women but their husbands as well.

Quite a bit occurred this season, and not only did the drama play out on the show but on social media as well.

The main drama stemmed from a fight between former friends Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

But their drama has spilled over and affected the relationships between the women in the group.

One person who came under fire has been Karen Huger, who tried to remain impartial in the dispute between her two friends.

However, her decision to not pick a side has caused tension with some of her castmates, including Candiace Dillard, who had a close relationship with the grande dame.

And it seems Karen had some explaining to do during the recently taped reunion.

Karen Huger is confronted at RHOP Reunion

Even the grande dame has to sit in the hot seat at one time or another, and there’s no seat hotter than the ones at the reunion.

Part one of the three-part event is set to air on Sunday, December 13 and we have a few tidbits about what you can expect at the RHOP Season 5 Reunion.

For one, Karen will have to answer the women about where her loyalty lies between Candiace and Monique.

The 57-year-old has made it clear that she is not siding with one over the other.

But her stance did not sit well with the Real Housewives of Potomac cast.

Not only are Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Wendy Osefo annoyed with Karen for not picking a side, but Candiace and Monique are not too pleased with her decision either.

RHOP cast questions Karen’s motives

On the latest episode, the reality TV personality had an angry confrontation with her cast members during her wig launch party.

Many of the women felt that Karen lied about inviting Monique to the event.

During their cast trip to Rome, Karen reassured the women that the mom-of-three would not be in attendance

However, it turns out that Karen had actually invited Monique to show up at the wig launch party before the starting time.

Strangely, the RHOP alum had also told Candiace to drop by the event early, and the former pageant queen almost had a run-in with her nemesis.

While Monique did manage to slip out before Candiace made her entrance, Ashley Darby later spilled the beans and told the women that Monique had been there before they all arrived.

The women angrily confronted Karen, and she actually left her own party while her guests and castmates looked on in disbelief.

This will undoubtedly be addressed at the RHOP Reunion, and maybe, just maybe, Karen will pick a side in the battle between the former friends.

Check out a clip of the explosive Season 5 Reunion below:

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion airs Sunday, December 13 at 9:15/8:15c on Bravo.