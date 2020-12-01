Did Karen Huger try to set up Monique and Candiace at her wig launch? Monique responds

Viewers and cast members alike are saying that Karen Huger tried to set up Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard on last night’s episode.

However, Monique doesn’t believe that was the case at all.

Sunday night’s episode featured Karen’s wig launch event, which she had invited the women to attend during their cast trip to Portugal.

The ladies inquired if Monique would be in attendance and the grande dame assured them that she would not.

However, it turned out that the Not for Lazy Moms podcaster was indeed invited to the affair, but was told to come earlier – before the other cast members arrived.

The confusing thing, however, was that Karen allegedly told Candiace Dillard to also come to the event early, knowing the tumultuous history between the former friends.

It was a very close call last night when Monique was still at the venue and Candiace was only a few minutes away.

The intense scene ended with Monique slipping out just before Candiace stepped into the building.

Monique responds to claims that Karen tried to set her up

During a new appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the mom-of-three dished about last night’s episode.

“That was totally not the case. I didn’t want it and nor did Karen and everyone on production knew that we were not playing games with that,” responded Monique.

“There was no setup,” she continued. ” We were never supposed to see each other and it was impossible.”

Andy Cohen also noted, “You had made it clear to production you did not want… you would not interact with her again until the reunion right?”

To which the RHOP alum declared, “Absolutely.”

Did Karen lie to the women about inviting Monique?

During her WWHL appearance, Monique also chimed in on Karen’s conversation with the other women in Portugal – where she told them that Monique would not be attending her event.

Monique admitted that when she saw the footage she was just as confused as the rest of us.

“Well, I didn’t understand it because I was always invited,” Monique said.

“But I think what she meant was I wasn’t gonna be a part of the actual event. Because I was always gonna come before so maybe that’s what she was speaking to,” she concluded.

As for Karen, she has already responded to the assumption that she lied to her castmates about Monique’s attendance at the launch.

“Clearly I said that ‘Monique will not be at the party with you ladies.’ But I didn’t say Monique wasn’t coming to my event,” clarified Karen. “I just had Monique there earlier.”

Do you think Karen tried to set up the former friends?

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.