Robyn Dixon calls out Karen Huger for trying to trick Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard into another confrontation

Karen Huger is in the hot seat with her cast members after last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The grande dame is caught up in what many people are deeming a very shady act on her part, and now her co-stars are speaking out.

During the latest episode, we saw Karen’s wig line launch where all the ladies were in attendance.

And by all, we mean Monique Samuels was also at the event and she had a near run-in with nemesis Candiace Dillard.

During the cast trip to Portugal, Karen told the ladies about the upcoming event and when asked if Monique would be in attendance, she told them no.

However, everyone got a shock last night when they found out Monique had actually shown up early at the event at Karen’s request.

And to make matters worse, Karen had also asked Candiace to show up early for the event.

Robyn Dixon calls Karen’s actions low

While chatting on The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Robyn had quite a bit to say about Karen’s actions on the latest episode.

During the interview, Robyn shared her response to finding out that Monique was actually at Karen’s wig line event before she and her other castmates showed up.

“I mean, so at first I was like ok I have no problem with that, she’s supporting Karen, that’s fine,” admitted Robyn. ” Monique can do what she wants, Karen can do what she wants.”

The mom-of-two continued, “But when I found out it was like oh no Karen actually told Candiace to come earlier as well, that’s when I was like wait a minute this makes no sense. Why would she even wanna put them in the same room?”

Robyn added, “It was very weird. It wasn’t right, it was so…that was really low of Karen.”

Did Karen lie to her castmates?

Of course, the grande dame had a response to all the drama.

“Clearly I said that ‘Monique will not be at the party with you ladies.’ But I didn’t say Monique wasn’t coming to my event,” clarified Karen.

“I just had Monique there earlier,” continued the RHOP alum.

And if you think the 57-year-old regrets her decision to keep quiet about Monique’s attendance, you are wrong.

However, she said that she could have clued Ashley Darby in on her plans – given that Ashley and Monique are close friends.

“Maybe I could have clued Ashley in though,” admitted Karen. “Cause she has been riding or dying for Monique too. I could have done better with that one, I could have at least told Ashley what was going on.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.