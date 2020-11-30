Karen Huger announces that her LaDamebykh wig line has launched after showing it off on Real Housewives of Potomac

Last night on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Karen Huger revealed her new wig line with the other ladies.

She had a party to show off her new wigs. Of course, drama ensued and Karen left her party early after fighting with the ladies… again.

Before the episode aired, Karen tweeted that her wig collection has launched and shared a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot.

She wrote, “I’m excited to officially expand the Ladamebykh brand with my wig line at rpgshow.com/ladamebykaren…. I am so excited to to share my #RPGSHOW collaboration of wigs that look, fit and feel wonderful! #photoshoot #rhop”

Karen Huger has launched her new wig line

On the website, there are several different wigs to choose from. The wigs all have names like Victoria and Chanel.

They also come in a variety of colors from platinum blonde to black.

On the website, Karen wrote, “I’m excited to share my exclusive La’Dame x RPGShow bold and sexy hair collection collaboration. La’ Dame is an affordable luxury lifestyle brand I created for everyone to enjoy.”

She continued, “My wig line is the second installation into my beauty, fashion and lifestyle venture. Whether you’re looking for 100% human hair short and sexy look or a long and luxurious style, the La’Dame By Karen Huger x RPGShow hair collection has the answer.”

Karen is reportedly working towards an entire lifestyle brand. She started with perfume and now has wigs. It will be no surprise to see body care products, makeup, and other lifestyle products from Karen soon.

According to the website, it appears the wigs start at over $400 and range in price due to additions and customizations.

You can also purchase products to help you care for the wigs including a brush, conditioner, and more.

Karen has partnered with celebrity hairstylist Steven Thomas. He is the creative director of the line.

Fans got to meet Steven on RHOP last night. He recently opened his own hair studio.

She showed off her business partner

Karen shared a post on Instagram congratulating Steven on his new business and said how proud she was of him.

She wrote, “When I say that I’m super proud of this young man, words fail to describe the pride and joy I feel for Steven @thehairdoc.”

Karen continued, “Congratulations are in order for the opening of your new hair studio! So proud of you. Thank you for allowing me to use your studio to launch La’Dame X RPG Show Bold and Sexy Hair by KH.”

What do you think of Karen’s new wig line?

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.