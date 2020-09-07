Real Housewives of Potomac: Robyn Dixon says Karen Huger ‘looked like Pepto Bismol,’ Gizelle Bryant calls Candiace Dillard out

Karen Huger, AKA “The Grand Dame,” decided to host an over-the-top housewarming sparing no expense to let everyone know she had moved back to Potomac.

Robyn Dixon said, “Karen has lost her mind, she looks like Pepto Bismol, pink Barney, my Little Pony.”

The theme for the event was “Homecoming,” an ode to Beyonce’s 2019 “Homecoming” Coachella festival performance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Guests received a royal singing telegram as an invite and were greeted with acrobat performers.

Robyn decided to show up late with boxes of pizzas as a joke from a prank two years ago when she was disguised as pizza delivery man trying to enter Karen’s home to see if she really lived there.

Karen, or “Keyonce,” as she affectionally called herself that night, decided to make her grand entrance wearing a very bright pink pantsuit along with a pink hat similar to Beyonce’s black hat in the Formation video.

How does Ray fit into this celebration

Ray, AKA “The Black Bill Gates,” seemed very unenthused about the event and even went upstairs to end the night early while Karen continued to entertain her guests on the dance floor.

Robyn questioned why everything had a “K’ on it and not an “H,” insinuating that this party was just for Karen and that Ray didn’t even know why he was partying.

Giselle questioned why Ray didn’t walk out with Karen, stating, “Why aren’t you and Ray coming out together…I mean if you gone be Beyonce’ I know Ray can’t be Jay-Z but at least he can try.”

Karen says she knows there is a strain in their marriage and she hasn’t really made him a priority but is working on that. Many speculate that it could be because she is trying to “Keep Up with the Joneses” but can’t afford it.

Will “The Grand Dame” remain in Potomac with the other housewives or will she retire with Ray to a new zip code?

Gizelle Bryant calls out Candiace Dillard

At Karen’s housewarming party Candiace decided to have a “friendly” chat with Gizelle saying, “She didn’t intend to be messy and just wanted to apologize if her social media posts upset her.”

But Gizelle was not letting her off the hook that easy letting Candiace know that Robyn spoke to fellow housewife Wendy Osefo, who told her that Candiace said Gizelle was a “shady and a mean monster.”

Gizelle told Candiace she was “Wrong, rude, and immature and that she meant it to be nasty and thought it was funny but it was not.”

Things started to get heated and Candiace says that she may have said that but it wasn’t meant to be malicious and didn’t think Gizelle believed it to be malicious either.

As Gizelle accepts Candiace’s apology, she let’s her know that going forward she wants nothing deep to do with Candiace. They both agree to be cool and keep their relationship on a surface level even though that’s not what Candiace initially wanted.

It seems as if Candiace is an army of one and continues to have issues with the other housewives including Monique which results in a huge fight later this season.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.