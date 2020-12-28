RHOP rumors: Was Wendy Osefo fired from Real Housewives of Potomac?

Rumors are swirling that newbie Wendy Osefo has been fired from The Real Housewives of Potomac.

But, is there any truth to the allegations?

Well, let’s put this one to rest right now, Wendy has not been fired from the show.

As a matter of fact, you can expect to see the Nigerian beauty on the next season of RHOP as her contract has indeed been renewed.

Osefo joined the cast at the start of Season 5 and has had somewhat of a rocky season.

Viewers have not yet taken to the political commentator and some have even called for her to be fired from the show.

Despite their gripe with the newbie, Wendy will not be a one-hit-wonder.

She will join the current cast for another season when the show makes its return.

Wendy confirms return to RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac star recently took to social media to put the rumors concerning her firing to rest.

Apparently, a particular media outlet shared some fake news that the mom-of-three had been fired from the show.

“MTO News has learned that it appears that Bravo has decided to invite back ALL of the housewives except one – Dr. Wendy Osefo. For now, it appears that Bravo fired Dr. Wendy on Christmas,” reported MTO.

However, Wendy is refuting those claims and throwing shade at the media outlet.

The 36-year-old took to social media to clear her name and tell fans that the rumors are not true.

In a message posted to her Instagram Stories, the RHOP star wrote, “Women lie, men life, contracts don’t.”

Wendy has gotten backlash from fans

Wendy has not quite won over the hearts of fans during her short stint on the show, but there’s still time.

She has gotten a lot of heat for bragging about her accolades in several episodes and after a while, viewers grew tired of it.

As a matter of fact, after talking about her three degrees countless times, several memes have since been created in her honor.

Additionally, Osefo has also had some hiccups with castmate Karen Huger this season.

It’s not quite clear why the two women have not gotten along– especially because they knew each other before Wendy even joined RHOP.

The John Hopkins University professor also had a spat with Ashley Darby earlier in the season, but since then the two women have resolved their issues.

Other than that, the new Potomac Housewife has meshed well with the group and is not one to back down from a confrontation.

While we’ve seen some of Wendy’s family life we really haven’t learned a lot about Osefo during Season 5.

Hopefully, when she returns for Season 6 of the show, we will get to see other facets of her life.

Are you happy that Wendy is returning for another season?

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Part 3, airs Sunday, December 27 at 9/8c on Bravo.