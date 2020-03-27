Wendy Osefo on Real Housewives of Potomac: What to know about the new RHOP star

There’s a hot new housewife coming to shake things up in Potomac this season, and her name is Wendy Osefo–actually, it’s Dr. Osefo to you!

Her name might not ring a bell right now, but after the season 4 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac, she may very well become a household name.

Bravo just released the trailer for RHOP

And from what we’ve seen so far, this season is going to be a good one.

We also got a glimpse of the gorgeous addition, Wendy Osefo, and from the little we see, she can certainly hold her own among the opinionated ladies of Potomac.

However, before she makes her official debut, let’s get to know a little more about the newest housewife.

The 35-year-old Nigerian born stunner and her husband, Edward Osefo, have been married for nine years.

They have three kids together, a seven and a five-year-old son along with a six-month-old baby girl.

Edward is an attorney, entrepreneur, and business adviser who also hails from his wife’s home country, Nigeria.

Wendy might be new to the world of reality shows, but she is not new to TV, appearing on several networks, including Fox News, CNN, ABC, and MSNBC, just to name a few.

She has a love for politics and social justice

Wendy hosts a weekly political segment on Radio One 93.1 FM, called News You Need to Know, With Dr. Wendy O.

Dr. Osefo’s Bravo profile gives us a little detail about her educational background.

She “received a Bachelor of Arts from Temple University, a Master of Arts from The Johns Hopkins University, a Master of Science from Rutgers University, and a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) from Rutgers University.” She also made history at Rutgers as the first black woman to earn a Ph.D. in Public Affairs/Community Development.

Her current job title is an assistant professor in the Doctor of Education program at the Johns Hopkins School of Education, and of course, she’ll soon be adding reality TV star to that.

The opinionated wife and mom is already an award-winning media personality.

Dr. Osefo’s accolades include being “the 2018 recipient of the Black Women in Media News and Journalism Award, the 2018 recipient of the Woman of Vision Award, and a 2017 recipient of the Johns Hopkins Diversity Recognition Award.”

She is also “the 2017 recipient of the Johns Hopkins University Outstanding Graduate Award, a Baltimore Business Journal 40 Under 40 Honoree, and a 25 Women To Watch Honoree.”

Despite her colorful resume, the newest doc on the Bravo block also enjoys cooking and has a love for interior design. She wants to start her own home essentials line sometime in the future, and maybe, just maybe we may get to see her begin this journey on RHOP.

But we don’t want to give everything away, so you’ll just have to wait until the new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres.

Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac premiere on May 3rd at 8/7c on Bravo.