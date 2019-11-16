Real Housewives of Potomac Monique Samuels files charges against Candiace Dillard and Candiace accuses Monique of having her booted from a performance

The drama between the ladies of Potomac doesn’t stop. Not even in the offseason.

First, there was a physical altercation between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels on October 16. Then, Monique was charged with second-degree assault from the altercation.

Now, Candiace has also been charged with assault, based on a countersuit filed by Monique.

All About the Tea is reporting that Monique has also pressed charges against Candiace for an assault from the October 16 incident. Monique filed her countersuit on November 14.

Both ladies are scheduled to appear in court on December 23.

The Tea of Potomac has shown a social media post where Monique was clarifying to a fan that she filed the countersuit.

The fan said, “How u press charges when you’re supposed to be about that life though?? I like them both I really do…I love me some @mrsmoniquesamuels and I doubt she’d stoop that low but Candiace needs to just keep it moving…everything in life doesn’t need a reaction or a response.”

Monique replied, “It’s called a counter. That’s how it works.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B47eKuzF25g7jWMNgJ4aSqVArr2Xud_IwTT8JU0/

In an Instagram post, Candiace stated that she was supposed to perform the national anthem at a basketball game, but is now unable to because of her “removal from the program by @sweetcookie100 by way of #moniquesamuels.”

Monique responded in her Instagram story.

“Over here minding my business and here she go with my name in her mouth.”

Monique then continued. “Seriously? Boo boo you are not, never was and will be that important to me. people with no REAL responsibilities crack me up!!! As if I have time to care about your failed attempts at being booked. You’re laughable. Keep showing the world how obsessed you are #rhop.”

Monique then concluded with, “Let me holler at my attorney about this harassment and defamation of character.”

The Real Housewives returns in 2020.