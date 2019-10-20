Real Housewives of Potomac: Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard get physical

Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard had an argument that turned violent during a recent taping of The Real Housewives of Potomac according to multiple sources.
The Black Socialites on Instagram claims that the ladies were arguing intensely when Candiace threw a drink in Monique’s face. Monique then “dragged her a**”, something she threatened to do last season.
Things reportedly got heated during a recent filming of #RHOP this week between stars Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels‼ Candiace allegedly threw a drink in Monique's face and Monique "dragged her ass" (according to sources). Viewers will have to wait until Spring of 2020 to see it all unfold on RHOP's 5th Season… #theblacksocialites #moniquesamuels #candiacedillard #bravotv #rhop #potomacsfinest
The Tea of Potomac also spoke on the alleged confrontation in their Instagram story, saying the altercation took place at a vineyard while the group filmed.
Monique and Candiace hugged and made up during the last reunion. The two clashed over Monique’s repaired friendship with Ashley Darby. Candiace felt like Monique used her to repair the friendship with Ashley. Monique denied the allegations.
Monique threatened to “drag” Candiace during the show, at a hoedown hosted by Katie Rost. Monique went on Watch What Happens Live and discussed her and Candiace’s relationship and how everything went left as seen in the clip below.
Monique took to Twitter to confirm that the two are no longer getting along. Speaking about the hug the two ladies shared at the end, Monique tweeted, “Beautiful moment… too bad it didn’t last long”.
Beautiful moment… too bad it didn’t last long 😳 #rhop
Candiace has said that she and Monique are not where they were, nor will they ever be. Monique has said that the pair only talk when she reaches out unless Candiace has a question about business, which is the same thing, according to Monique, that Candiace accused Ashley of doing. Monique added that Candiace is now looking at Karen Huger as a mom and has replaced her.
The Real Housewives of Potomac is returning in 2020.
