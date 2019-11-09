Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels reportedly charged with second-degree assault

According to PEOPLE, Monique Samuels is in hot water legally after an alleged physical altercation with castmate Candiace Dillard.

Monique has reportedly been charged with second-degree assault in Maryland. Candiace reportedly filed a complaint with the District Court of Montgomery County on Thursday, November 7.

A summons has been issued for Monique to appear in court on December 23. If convicted, Monique faces potential jail time.

Candiace’s lawyer, James L. Walker Jr., said to PEOPLE, “At this time, we do not want to say too much and just allow the criminal process to play out. We only ask everyone to pray for our client Candiace and her family.” He continued, “The physical assault, humiliation and emotional distress have all been very painful and difficult for Candiace, as it would be for anyone attacked so viciously.”

The statement continued with Walker stating that “We also pray that Monique will get some help. The summons to court charge of Second Degree Assault is just one step below first-degree assault and must be taken very seriously. This behavior has no place in our society.”

He concluded his statement, asking that “everyone respect the privacy of the parties and allow the Montgomery County District Court to exercise its duty here to protect victims like Candiace.”

Monique’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, told PEOPLE that Candiace’s claims are, “completely one-sided, inaccurate and unwarranted.” He then added, “Ms. Dillard has a public reputation for aggressive, belligerent and threatening behavior that has played out repeatedly on the Housewives of Potomac for millions of viewers to see for themselves.”

He then said:

“To be sure, my client did nothing but defend herself in the face of more very aggressive behavior by Ms. Dillard. If this event occurred during taping of the show, I am confident that the video will bear all of this out. My client has every right to file for a counter criminal summons, as well, and will consider doing so, while fully defending herself in this action that has been filed with the Court. Either way, I am confident that she will prevail on this matter. Going forward, we hope that Ms. Dillard seeks the help she needs to avoid creating these kinds of unsafe and unfortunate circumstances in and outside of the workplace.”

The altercation between the ladies occurred on October 16 when it was reported that Candiace threw a drink in Monique’s face during an argument. The ladies were filming at a vineyard and all of the ladies of the show were present. Neither lady confirmed or denied the altercation on social media.

The ladies’ friendship turned sour last season over Monique’s friendship with Ashley Darby. Candiace and Monique hugged it out during the reunion, leading viewers to believe everything was good between them again.

Shortly afterward, the two traded jabs on social media and taped a segment on Bravo discussing the status of their relationship. A video of that segment can be viewed below for fans of the pair or of the show to get a real feeling for what has been taking place lately.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns with new episodes in 2020.