Sign up now for your TV newsletter!
Real Housewives of Potomac finale spoilers claim huge drama and even a fight between husbands
18th December 2019 1:24 PM ET
The new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac looks to be really good. First, there was news of a fight between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels that has lead to charges being filed against both ladies and a possible civil suit. And now, during the taping of the finale, we get the police being called on a husband and an engagement!
Robyn Dixon and her ex-husband Juan have been living together as a family since their divorce in 2012. Viewers have wondered if the couple would get remarried, especially after their romance rekindled heavily last season. Well, Juan popped the question during filming and Robyn said yes.
She posted pictures of the moment on her Instagram, along with the caption, “Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I. We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux.”
Congrats to the happy couple!
Join these TV discussions on our forum!
View this post on Instagram
Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I. We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux ❤️ ………….. An untraditional relationship calls for a non-traditional ring! I told a little birdie that if Juan ever proposed, I didn’t want a diamond ring…that didn’t work out too well the first time, lol. I fell in love with the Pink Morganite stone because I wanted something with significance and meaning. Morganite represents unconditional love – something that our relationship exhibits and has relied upon. My beautiful ring, commissioned by Juan and custom made by @nicolerosejewelry, is an emerald cut, double diamond halo with pink morganite center 💕💕💕 …………. Thank you @wendyosefo for the pics!
The beef between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels appeared to continue during the finale as well, even though Monique wasn’t even at attendance.
According to The Black Socialites, there was an altercation between Ashley Darby’s husband Michael and Candiace Dillard’s husband Chris. Chris even went in the comments to confirm that the altercation occurred at the end of the evening.
According to the blog, Candiace demanded that Karen Huger and Ashley Darby pick a side between herself and Monique. Allegedly, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon have already chosen a side, and that side is Candiace. Rumor has it that Gizelle and Robyn won’t even film with Monique and want her off the show.
View this post on Instagram
Candiance VS. The Grande Dame & Ashley Darby 😱 My sources told me what the ladies were allegedly arguing about that started the altercation between Michael Darby and Chris Bassett at the Holiday/Engagement/Finale Party last Friday. Allegedly, Candiace, who was in a physical altercation with co-star @mrsmoniquesamuels, demanded that @officialkarenhuger and Ashley Darby stop straddling the fence and pick a side between she and Samuels. It has been alleged that Gizelle and Robyn have sided with Bassett and allegedly no longer wish to film with Samuels. I was also told that Robyn, who hosted the Finale Party last Friday, did NOT invite Samuels to the event. With filming for Season 5 completed and Monique's filming limited after the altercation with Bassett, rumors have begun to speculate about Monique's future on the show. It has been told to me that Monique has filmed with Karen and Ashley since her altercation with Candiace and that was allegedly the problem that Candiace has with Karen and Ashley. Allegedly the other ladies have banned together in an alliance not to film with Samuels in an attempt to get her off the show. Being that Monique is the only one besides Karen with an actual Potomac zipcode and an actual Housewife lifestyle, I couldn't imagine Bravo being happy about this. Tune in this Spring to RHOP's 5th Season to see how this all plays out 🥂🌸 #theblacksocialites #rhop #bravotv #candiacedillardbassett #karenhuger #ashleydarby #moniquesamuels #gizellebryant #robyndixon
During the altercation between the husbands, Chris allegedly pushed Michael, and Michael demanded to see the footage. The production team didn’t stop taping to provide the footage for Michael. The rumor is that the police were called, but it’s not clear who actually called them.
View this post on Instagram
The Tea on the Darby/Bassett Altercation is getting 🔥‼️ Sources tell me that allegedly Production is hot with Mr. Darby over his behavior during the Holiday/Finale Party for Season 5. Allegedly, Chris Bassett began physically pushing Michael Darby while they were having words 😱… Michael was OUTRAGED! Michael then stormed to the Production room during filming “demanding” that they give him the footage of Chris Bassett pushing him! (Now storming in the room Production sets up in during filming is the #1 NO NO! Cameras can’t follow him in there and it messes with the flow of whatever is going on at the moment. Plus, Production is not going to want to stop taping to rewind footage for Michael.) We already know how seriously Ashley takes her job. This is allegedly why Ashley cussed Michael out and left alone him at the venue because it was said that she allegedly felt like he was now jeopardizing her position on Bravo as a Housewife. Yikes!!!! Tune in Spring of 2020 when The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to see this all unfold. 🥂💯 #theblacksocialites #RHOP #michaeldarby #chrisbasstt #ashleydarby #bravotv #realhousewivesofpotomac
The upcoming season looks to be super juicy.
The Real Housewives of Potomac will return in 2020 on Bravo.