Real Housewives of Potomac finale spoilers claim huge drama and even a fight between husbands

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac looks to be really good. First, there was news of a fight between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels that has lead to charges being filed against both ladies and a possible civil suit. And now, during the taping of the finale, we get the police being called on a husband and an engagement!

Robyn Dixon and her ex-husband Juan have been living together as a family since their divorce in 2012. Viewers have wondered if the couple would get remarried, especially after their romance rekindled heavily last season. Well, Juan popped the question during filming and Robyn said yes.

She posted pictures of the moment on her Instagram, along with the caption, “Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I. We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

The beef between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels appeared to continue during the finale as well, even though Monique wasn’t even at attendance.

According to The Black Socialites, there was an altercation between Ashley Darby’s husband Michael and Candiace Dillard’s husband Chris. Chris even went in the comments to confirm that the altercation occurred at the end of the evening.

According to the blog, Candiace demanded that Karen Huger and Ashley Darby pick a side between herself and Monique. Allegedly, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon have already chosen a side, and that side is Candiace. Rumor has it that Gizelle and Robyn won’t even film with Monique and want her off the show.

During the altercation between the husbands, Chris allegedly pushed Michael, and Michael demanded to see the footage. The production team didn’t stop taping to provide the footage for Michael. The rumor is that the police were called, but it’s not clear who actually called them.

The upcoming season looks to be super juicy.

The Real Housewives of Potomac will return in 2020 on Bravo.