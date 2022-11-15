Wendy Osefo net worth: Here’s how rich the Real Housewives of Potomac star is

Osefo is the only Real Housewife with a doctorate degree. Pic credit: @wendyosefo/Instagram

Dr. Wendy Osefo is a Nigerian American political commentator who has appeared on programs from MSNBC to Fox News to the Steve Harvey Show. She is an award-winning researcher, writer, and academic in the field of community development.

She’s also a Real Housewife.

Osefo is the unlikely RHOP star – so how did she end up on Bravo?

Born in Nigeria, Osefo immigrated to the US with her family at three. They spent time in Durham, North Carolina, but ultimately settled in Maryland.

Osefo studied political science at Temple University before attending Johns Hopkins for a Master’s Degree in government.

In 2011, she married Edward “Eddie” Osefo. The two live in Finksburg, Maryland, with their three children: Karter, Kruz, and Kamrynn.

In 2016, Osefo became the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in public affairs and community development from Rutgers University. Her dissertation was entitled “Engaging low-income parents in schools: beyond the PTA meeting.”

Osefo later told She Wins Society: “I wanted to do a program that had meaning and substance and allowed me to be a practitioner.”

“I am glad there have been others after me,” Osefo said of her achievement, “but I am also happy to have achieved that milestone because those women have allowed me to stand on their shoulders.”

Osefo joined RHOP in 2020 for the franchise’s fifth season.

What is Wendy Osefo’s net worth?

According to Hollywood Worth, Wendy Osefo’s net worth is around $1.5 million.

This figure includes Osefo’s Real Housewives earnings and her salary as an assistant professor of education at Johns Hopkins University.

According to her bio on Johns Hopkins’ website, Wendy teaches in the Doctor of Education program. Her research “explores the intersections between race, equity, and underserved student groups in K-12 and postsecondary learning communities.”

RHOP’s Wendy Osefo ‘needs that [Bravo] check’

Last month, an anonymous source purporting to be Wendy Osefo’s in-law told All About the Tea, “Wendy needs that [Bravo] check. Dr. Wendy is one of the lowest-paid part-time professors at Johns Hopkins.”

The supposed insider also alleged that Wendy and Eddie – a lawyer – have “over $1.5 million” in student loan debt.

The source also claimed Wendy’s lineage was “cursed.” “Her family and their ancestors have had bad reputations because of evils stemming from past generations. They are ‘osu,’ essentially cursed.”

Take that with a grain of salt since it seems Dr. Osefo is thriving.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.