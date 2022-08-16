RHOP: Wendy Osefo teases drama in upcoming season says viewers are in for a treat

Wendy Osefo spills the tea on Season 7 of the Real Housewives of Potomac. Pic credit: @wendyosefo/Instagram

Dr. Wendy Osefo is gearing up for when her third season on the Real Housewives of Potomac airs in October.

During her past two seasons, she has brought the drama, especially last season when she had issues with many of her castmates.

Wendy never fails to remind people that she is a force to be reckoned with, and with four degrees behind her, she has no problem going toe to toe with anyone.

Not much is known about Season 7, except for the explosive storyline between Ashley Darby and her estranged husband, Michael Darby, with her decision to file for divorce after years of alleged and admitted infidelity.

The cast remains the same as last season, so most of the ladies have been together for several seasons, and are comfortable with each other enough to really bring the drama that RHOP fans have come to expect.

But the ladies of Potomac are starting to leak little bits and pieces of info to keep viewers hanging in wait for the new season.