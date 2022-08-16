RHOP: Wendy Osefo teases drama in upcoming season says viewers are in for a treat

Dr. Wendy Osefo is gearing up for when her third season on the Real Housewives of Potomac airs in October.
During her past two seasons, she has brought the drama, especially last season when she had issues with many of her castmates.
Wendy never fails to remind people that she is a force to be reckoned with, and with four degrees behind her, she has no problem going toe to toe with anyone.
Not much is known about Season 7, except for the explosive storyline between Ashley Darby and her estranged husband, Michael Darby, with her decision to file for divorce after years of alleged and admitted infidelity.
The cast remains the same as last season, so most of the ladies have been together for several seasons, and are comfortable with each other enough to really bring the drama that RHOP fans have come to expect.
But the ladies of Potomac are starting to leak little bits and pieces of info to keep viewers hanging in wait for the new season.
Wendy took to Twitter to tease viewers with what’s to come this season, and even the green-eyed bandits dropped in to spill some tea on Season 7.
RHOP: Wendy Osefo said fans are ‘in for a treat’ this season
Dr. Wendy seems just as ready for the season to start as the Bravo fans are.
She warned viewers to be aware of the full range of emotions when she tweeted, “Chilllleeee! Y’all are in for a treat this season because…” followed by several different emojis.
If Wendy keeps the high drama that she has since she started the show, fans are guaranteed a “treat,” for sure.
Gizelle Bryant and bestie Robyn Dixon also revealed that this season is the “most dramatic yet” on their podcast Reasonably Shady. They started out dropping some hints on the Grand Dame, Karen Huger, saying Karen usually stays neutral — but not this season.
Gizelle said of her frenemy, Karen, “She was spilling the tea this season. When does she ever spill tea? She hasn’t spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it’s a different side to her.”
Ashley Darby will steal the season, the Reasonably Shady ladies say
This season will be a hard one for Ashley, as she filed for a separation from Michael, and is co-parenting their two boys, Dean and Dylan.
“I feel like Ashley saw last year and was like ‘Oh, it’s time to play,'” Robyn said of Ashley, who has starred on RHOP since the very beginning. “You’re gonna see a different Ashley. You’re gonna see the old Ashley but you’re gonna see a very different Ashley.”
Also coming back this season is Mia Thornton, who rubbed the cast the wrong way last time around, and refused to back down. This will make for an even more explosive season!
The Real Housewives of Potomac will premiere October 9 on Bravo