Was Mary Cosby offended that Whitney Rose referred to her as a ‘high-end hoarder?’

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby addressed the comments her friend and costar Whitney Rose made about her being a “high-end hoarder.”

Mary appeared as a guest on Watch What Happens Live along with RHOC star Emily Simpson following.

WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Mary how she felt about Whitney’s comments, and it led to a hilariously confusing exchange.

“Were you offended that Whitney called you a high-end hoarder on tonight’s episode?”

“Absolutely,” Mary initially responded before confessing that she didn’t see the comment.

“It’s better than a high-end whore,” Emily Simpson quipped.

Mary then confessed that she hasn’t been watching the show and claimed it was never sent to her.

Andy insisted that it was in fact sent to her and urged her to watch the series ahead of filming for the RHOSLC reunion.

Mary then returned to the question in an attempt to set the record straight.

“Who called me a high-end whore?” Mary asked.

“No one called you a high-end whore,” Andy reassured her. “It was a hoarder.”

“Whitney called you a high-end hoarder,” Andy clarified.

“No, I was not offended by that because I am a hoarder,” Mary said amending her initial response.

“I thought you said whore,” Mary explained. “I’m like ‘I haven’t seen that!'”

“I am a bit of a hoarder by default but it’s only in the high-end things and quality people,” Mary continued.

Whitney’s hoarder comments

Whitney lovingly called Mary a hoarder during Wednesday’s episode of RHOSLC.

Mary invited Whitney over to call Whitney out for not defending her in the feud with Jen.

Before they got into that tense subject, Mary invited Whitney into her bedroom which also seemingly served as her closet.

Mary explained then that this wasn’t the only place that she kept clothes and admitted that she has “a bit of a shopping problem.”

“Her bedroom is her bed and all of her clothes. But if your clothes are taking over your 20,000 square foot house, you might be a high-end hoarder,” Whitney quipped during a confessional interview.

Mary then explained she inherited her passion for fashion from her grandmother.

Mary’s feud with Jen

Mary and Jen have been at odds all season.

It all started with Mary telling Jen she smelled like “hospital” as Jen’s aunt was in the hospital to get her legs amputated.

Even though Mary attempted to apologize for the comment, she claims that she currently doesn’t regret the comment, and Jen did not buy her apology.

Jen later attacked Meredith for going to church with “Mary who f**ked her grandfather.”

The tension between the two exploded during Mary’s luncheon. Mary ended up kicking Jen out and in return, Jen chose not to invite Mary to the surprise party she was throwing for her husband.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.