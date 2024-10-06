Was John David Duggar at Jason Duggar’s wedding?

John David Duggar has been busy with Medic Corps responding to the damage Helene did in the southeast.

He has been part of the team for years, and they were deployed to the area over a week ago to help aid the citizens in need.

However, his brother, Jason Duggar, was due to marry Maddie Grace Jones on October 3, and there was speculation that he could not attend the event.

Jason and Maddie Grace were married in Newport, Tennessee, which isn’t far from many affected areas.

It seems that John David could attend the wedding and watch as his little brother married his bride.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But it may have been only 24 hours, as he appears to be back in the zone with the other Medic Corps volunteers.

John David makes it to Jason Duggar’s wedding

Abbie Grace Burnett shared a family photo on her Instagram Story showing that John David Duggar attended the wedding.

The couple posed with their kids, Gracie and Charlie, Jason Duggar, and Maddie Grace Jones.

The mountains were the backdrop, and Abbie was stunning in a green dress.

Despite the photo being shot from further away, it was nice to see that John David was able to attend Jason’s wedding.

John David Duggar made it to Jason’s wedding. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Medic Corps shares videos of relief efforts

In the days leading up to Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones’ wedding, John David Duggar was on the ground helping to organize efforts for the people affected by Helene.

Ivanka Trump visited the group as they worked to deploy communication to the people stranded in towns.

John David has been a part of this group for years. He is currently the Director of Business and works alongside others, including Nathan Bates.

Many members of the Bates family (friends of the Duggars with a large family) are on the ground there with the group.

Some Bates siblings, including Carlin Bates, Joy-Anna Duggar’s best friend, attended the wedding.

The social media account has featured John David in several of the clips, and they are continuing to work on the ground to get things done.

It’s unclear how long John David will be there and whether Abbie Grace Burnett and their children are staying nearby. They didn’t document the trip to Tennessee for the wedding, so it’s likely they were there when John David was first called out.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.