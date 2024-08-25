Abbie Grace Burnett claps backs at critic: ‘Being married to a pilot, we travel a ton’

Abbie Grace Burnett is taking a page from Jessa Duggar’s playbook.

John David Duggar’s wife isn’t here for the critics who come at her.

She and her sister-in-law, Katelyn Nakatsu, hung out at the resale event, which all Duggar women and in-laws love to share.

Children’s resale is a big thing for the moms in the family, and they always promote Rhea Lana’s. The event happens nationwide, but they visit it in their area and typically share their fall and spring hauls.

The Counting On star shared several shots from the sale, including one with Katey, who was likely shopping to prepare for the upcoming arrival of her twin daughters with Jedidiah Duggar.

To top it all off, Abbie donned white Bermuda shorts while standing in front of Rhea Lana’s sign.

Abbie Grace Burnett claps back at critic

After Abbie Grace Burnett shared her photos from the consignment, the comment section was filled with questions and critical remarks.

One critic said, “Don’t get out much do you 😮”

Abbie clapped back, writing, “I actually get out a lot! Being married to a pilot, we travel a ton! I just happen to love bargain shopping. Always have, always will. 🙌”

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett do travel

John David Duggar is a pilot who travels with his family.

He and Abbie Grace Burnett share two children, and they often accompany their parents on the trips.

Jana Duggar also travels with her brother and sister-in-law.

Abbie and John were with Jana in Charleston, which may have been tied to her wedding.

They have also flown to Tennessee several times, including when John David crashed the plane he was piloting.

The Counting On stars have documented their travel and often share photos from the plane. John David is the eldest pilot in his family, but his brother, Jeremiah Duggar, is one too.

Because John David loves planes, their engagement and wedding were plane-themed. They were engaged in a hangar, and their reception was also held in a hangar. Their pregnancy announcement when Abbie was expecting Gracie was also airplane-themed.

They also spend much family time together and have built a unique life. Abbie seems well-liked among the Duggar siblings and is incredibly close to Jana, who is John David’s twin.

However, Abbie isn’t going to let a critic make assumptions because she is ready for a clapback.

