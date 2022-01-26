John David Duggar plane crash: Here’s what we know about the October event

John David Duggar was involved in a plane crash. Pic credit: TLC

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are aviation enthusiasts.

Their relationship milestones have all been aviation-themed. From their engagement to their pregnancy announcement, it was all about planes and flight.

The Counting On star and his wife often flew around in small planes, visiting friends or taking short trips. He is a licensed pilot, and there have been several photos of John David and his siblings or other family members while inside a plane.

John David Duggar’s plane crash

In Touch reports that John David Duggar was involved in a plane crash in Waverly, Tennessee. While the sheriff’s office could not confirm it was Duggar in the plane, they said it was a family from Arkansas involved.

The plane crash happened when the aircraft ran out of fuel. It was a personal flight, and the plane had “substantial” damage. Two other people were on board with John David, presumably his wife, Abbie Grace Burnett, and the couple’s daughter, Gracie. Details about injuries were not reported, though.

As of now, the NTSB is investigating the Tennessee crash. Rumblings of a crash have been circulating online for weeks, and now there is confirmation that it happened. John David has not spoken publicly about the incident, and no one from the Duggar family has mentioned anything either.

What have John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett been up to?

2021 was a challenging year for the Duggar family, and John David and Abbie Grace remained pretty silent throughout the year.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

They didn’t speak out about Josh Duggar’s arrest or guilty verdict, and neither attended the November trial. John David and Abbie have attended family events and hangouts with siblings so Gracie can play with her cousins.

Gracie gets a lot of attention from followers, so Abbie tries to share updates to keep her social media active. The Counting On couple spends a lot of time with their daughter, and she travels with them.

John David and Abbie attended Nathan Bates’ wedding in Pennsylvania just days before the plane crash. They brought Gracie with them, and she was adorable as she reunited with Carlin Bates’ little girl.

Whether John David Duggar will comment on the incident remains unclear. Photos have been shared since then, so it appears the Counting On star, Abbie Grace Burnett, and Gracie are doing well physically, but how it impacted them mentally is unknown.