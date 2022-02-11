VPR: Lala Kent shares breakup and sobriety advice during recent social media Q&A

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent gives her advice on breakups and sobriety. Pic credit: Bravo

Lala Kent opened up her DMs asking her followers to submit their most pressing questions. And once the questions began rolling in, the Vanderpump Rules star got real about several deep topics.

Since calling off her engagement in October, Lala hasn’t held back on her feelings surrounding her breakup from ex-fiance Randall Emmett. She has yet to divulge the nitty-gritty details of their split, but she has consistently shared what has helped her through the trying times.

In her recent social media Q&A, Lala revealed how she’s managed to stay strong throughout her split, especially considering that she shares her 11-month-old daughter with the film producer.

She also opened up about how she handled the beginning stages of her sobriety and has remained sober for over three years now.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent talks handling a hard breakup

Lala has described her split from Randall as something that continuously “haunts” her. So when a follower asked Lala how she deals with it and where she finds strength, Lala got real.

“How are you staying so strong? Break ups are hard as f**k!” the follower asked.

Lala replied, “Obviously I get a lot of strength from my daughter (Ocean)- but beyond that, I think strength comes with knowing your worth, with or without someone.”

“The moment I saw who that person really was, and the mask had finally fallen, I knew I was better off and he never deserved me,” she continued. “That feeling gave me power.”

Lala added that although she has moments where she questioned where it all went wrong, she finds strength in the fact that she is “free.”

“I’m happy again. I recognize myself in the mirror again,” she concluded.

Lala opens up about starting her sobriety journey

Another follower asked Lala how she managed to maintain her sobriety.

“I’m newly sober,” the follower stated. “What helped you the most when you first got sober?”

Lala admitted that it was the Alcoholics Anonymous program that really kept her on track in the beginning.

“Congratulations! I’m so proud of you,” Lala said. “What helped me the most was the [AA] program. I read the big book and I remember thinking like it was written just for me.”

She continued to explain that as she experienced different situations she would continuously turn to the program for support. But it was when she finally started noticing that she was reclaiming her life that things truly fell into place.

“I started accomplishing things daily, which was new for me,” she shared.

But the biggest change she noticed and loved? No more hangovers.

“Also, never waking up with a hangover is f**king amazing,” she noted.

