Lala Kent doubles down on dislike for ‘California sober’ approach to sobriety

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent doubles down on her opinions of being California sober. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t budging on her opinions when it comes to the idea of being “California sober.” In fact, she’s remaining steadfast in her belief that it’s not a real thing, and those who identify with the California sober lifestyle aren’t truly sober.

The term California sober is generally used to describe someone who gives up or quits drinking alcohol but continues to use a substance like marijuana.

Lala sought a sober lifestyle after struggling with alcohol abuse that stemmed from the grief of losing her dad. She has continued to put in the work and is abstaining from all substances that may be mind-altering.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lala weighed in once again, and with almost 3 years of sobriety under her belt, she doesn’t appreciate what the lifestyle stands for.

Lala Kent weighs in on the California sober lifestyle

Appearing on WWHL with friend and co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Andy asked Lala what she thought about Raquel Leviss’ claim that fiance James Kennedy was California sober.

“It’s not a real thing,” Lala responded. “You’re just not sober…the term is dry.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

But for Lala, it’s bigger than just the claim of actually being sober.

“And I’m obviously in the program. I’m with a lot of incredible men and women who do everything in their power to never pick up any sort of substance. So to hear someone say, ‘I’m California sober’ it’s like, it doesn’t sit right with me.”

She also noted that she was someone who only drank and smoked weed and almost lost her “entire life” anyways.

When Andy asked what the actual issue with the term was, Lala responded, “Some say it’s a trigger. And, it’s like, the smallest amount of anything could potentially — you could fall off the wagon.”

“So for me, I just think … just don’t disrespect people who work really hard to never pick up anything and remain in their right frame of mind at all times,” she concluded.

Lala felt the same way when asked about Demi Lovato’s claims of being California sober

In a previous interview on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Lala shared that she found the idea to be offensive after Demi Lovato shared that they are also currently California sober.

“You know, I don’t like to judge, but I actually think that that’s super offensive,” Lala said at the time. “You know, they don’t even… when they have a cold, take Dayquil or Nyquil. So to say that you’re, like, California sober, or this type of sober is extremely offensive, I think.”

Although Lala finds the term to be offensive, Demi did state during a separate interview with CBS Sunday Morning they recognize that sobriety isn’t a one size fits all solution.

“I really don’t feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people, because I don’t want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that’s what works for them, because it might not,” they said.

“I am cautious to say that, just like I feel the complete abstinent method isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, I don’t think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.