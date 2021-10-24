Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent celebrates three years of sobriety

Lala Kent celebrates 3 years of sobriety. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has hit a major milestone in her sobriety journey. The 31-year-old sought out sobriety after her struggles with alcohol dependency impacted her life and almost irreparably damaged several of her closest relationships.

According to Lala, her drinking escalated as a way to try and cope with her father’s passing.

Despite the hardships, Lala was able to turn her life around and start new. And considering the recent rumors of trouble in paradise with her and her partner Randall Emmett, Lala’s accomplishment is all the more impressive.

Lala celebrates three years sober

Taking to Instagram, Lala shared an intimate post with her fans and followers celebrating three years of sobriety.

In the caption, Lala noted several reasons why she feels so grateful for the journey.

“Today marks 3 years of sobriety. I can’t believe it. I’m beyond grateful for this path that God & my late father placed in front of me. I’m grateful for my sober coach & my sponsor who I consider angels. I’m grateful for the program & the men and women who have shared their stories so honestly, giving me hope and inspiration to continue to never pick up a drink again,” the caption read in part.

She continued to say that she has “never felt so strong” in her sobriety and noted that it’s the “proudest thing” she’s ever accomplished (aside from becoming a mother to baby Ocean.)

“My first priority is always my sobriety. It comes before everything- because without it, I am of no use. I love you all so much. I hope you know that 🤍,” she wrote.

Lala has been vocal about the importance of remaining completely sober and her dislike for the California sober approach. Lala’s co-star James Kennedy, however, has seemingly found success for himself using the California sober method, which allows him to smoke marijuana in place of drinking alcohol.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, James was surprised to hear about his friend’s stance on his version of sobriety but maintained that it was working for him.

Lala and Randall Emmett split amid cheating rumors?

Despite celebrating a milestone in her sobriety, Lala isn’t without her own personal drama. Recently, photos surfaced that seemed to show Lala’s fiance, Randall Emmett, out and about in Nashville with two women who weren’t Lala. What followed was an onslaught of cheating rumors claiming that Randall wasn’t being faithful to his fiancee and baby-mama.

Shortly after the photos were released, it was announced that the couple had split after their three-year engagement. And not a week prior, Lala took to her Instagram to show off her “would-be” wedding dress. A custom-made gown that was set aside after the couple’s wedding was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although fans and followers were initially surprised that Lala was showing off the gown and questioned why she wouldn’t still wear it, Lala admitted that she and Randall were planning to “start from scratch.”

In the days since the rumors came to the surface, many have questioned if the couple has decided to make it work or if they’ve split for good. And while the answer remains unclear for now, Randall did take the time to shout out Lala’s sobriety anniversary on his Instagram Stories.

Pic credit: @randallemmettfilms/Instagram

“CONGRATS ON 3 YEARS!” he wrote on a picture showing a bunch of balloons including a rose gold balloon in the shape of a 3.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.